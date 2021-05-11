FTI Consulting to Present at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ajay Sabherwal, is scheduled toparticipate in the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.



The presentation can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 30 days by logging onto the Companys investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The presentation may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to financial performance, acquisitions, share repurchases, business trends, and other information or other matters that are not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results and other matters.

For a discussion of risks and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ from those contemplated by forward-looking statements, investors should review the disclosures under the heading of risk factors and forward-looking information in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our other filings with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made and will not be updated.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

[email protected]