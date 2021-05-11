Ferro Corporation to Be Acquired by Prince International Corporation for $22.00 Per Share in $2.1 Billion All-cash Transaction; Reports First Quarter Results

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) (the Company), a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Prince International Corporation, a portfolio company of American Securities LLC, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion, or 12.4 times TTM Adjusted EBITDA as of March 31, 2021, including the assumption of debt, net of cash. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Ferro Corporation Board of Directors, Prince will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Ferro for $22.00 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a 25.1% premium to the closing stock price on May 10, 2021 of $17.58 per share and a 33.8% premium to the 90-day volume-weighted average price.
First Quarter Continuing Operations *:
As a result of the pending transaction, Ferro will not hold its first quarter 2021 earnings teleconference that was scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday May 11, 2021.
*Comparative information is relative to prior-year first quarter Continuing Operations.
About Ferro Corporation Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Companys reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 3,700 associates globally and reported 2020 sales of $959 million.
