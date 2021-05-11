VNA Signs Agreement to Sell Home Health and Hospice Services to Amedisys

OMAHA, Neb., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Nurse Association (VNA), a 125-year-old nonprofit that delivers quality home health and hospice care in Omaha, NE and Council Bluffs, IA, today announced they have signed an agreement to transition home health and hospice operations to Amedisys, Inc. ( AMED); a leading provider of home health, hospice, and personal care. The transaction is expected to close on or around July 1, 2021.



As VNA reflects on its mission and long history, it has become clear that we should return to our original focus to serve those in the community who may not have the resources for home health and hospice care services, said Visiting Nurse Association President and CEO James Summerfelt. This was our original mission, and there is still tremendous need in our community. We want to ensure that the needs of individuals and families can be met with expertise and compassion well into the future.

Due to the evolving nature of the healthcare industry, VNAs leadership identified the need to consider external investors to ensure its home health and hospice programs, as well as its foundation, would remain financially strong and successful for years to come. The Amedisys culture of compassionate and quality home health and hospice care made them the ideal candidate to continue VNAs legacy.

By continuing the exceptional VNA home health and hospice care legacy, Amedisys will provide additional scale and resources that will expand our opportunities to care for more patients and expand home health services to more communities across Nebraska and Iowa, especially during these unprecedented and evolving times in the healthcare industry, said Amedisys President and Chief Operations Officer Chris Gerard. Amedisys is proud to expand its presence in Omahas and Council Bluffs healthcare communities and honored to continue and grow VNAs century of remarkable hospice and home health in the years to come.

VNA will continue to provide these essential programs and services in Omaha and western Iowa:



Homeless Shelter Nursing Services: Placing VNA nurses in every local homeless and domestic violence shelter.

Placing VNA nurses in every local homeless and domestic violence shelter. Parenting Support: Offering home visitation programs for at-risk families with infants and small children and empowering them through healthcare and supportive services to overcome real and perceived obstacles.

Offering home visitation programs for at-risk families with infants and small children and empowering them through healthcare and supportive services to overcome real and perceived obstacles. Mother and Child Services: Continuing to facilitate the provision of these specialized services, which include the delivery of in-home care for mothers and their children as ordered by a physician, by partnering with local providers and ensuring the best and most timely care is provided to patients.

Continuing to facilitate the provision of these specialized services, which include the delivery of in-home care for mothers and their children as ordered by a physician, by partnering with local providers and ensuring the best and most timely care is provided to patients. Flu and Immunization Services: Partnering with the Douglas County Health Department, VNA currently has more than 60 nurses giving COVID-19 vaccinations. We will continue to be part of the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also providing flu shots annually.

Partnering with the Douglas County Health Department, VNA currently has more than 60 nurses giving COVID-19 vaccinations. We will continue to be part of the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also providing flu shots annually. School Health Programs: Contracting with various public, private, and parochial schools in the metro area to provide nurses as part of our commitment to a healthier community.

Contracting with various public, private, and parochial schools in the metro area to provide nurses as part of our commitment to a healthier community. Home Healthcare and Hospice Services: Facilitating access to home health and hospice services to those who are uninsured and indigent through Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys owned hospice company, AseraCare.

About Visiting Nurse Association



After more than a century, Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) continues to provide valued expertise, comforting perspective, innovative leadership, and industry-leading solutions around the health issues of the day in the communities we serve. Our team of more than 400 compassionate healthcare professionals is dedicated to shaping tomorrows care, today, by providing the highest quality care to individuals at home and across the community no matter their age, station in life or available resources. To learn more about VNAs unique commitment to fostering a healthy, thriving community, and the services available to meet each clients ever-changing needs, visit vnatoday.org or call 402-342-5566.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 514 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:



