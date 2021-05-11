Logo
Broadcom Introduces World's First 64G Fibre Channel Emulex Host Bus Adapters

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reduces Database Warehousing Query Time by Half

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO) today announced immediate availability of its Emulex Gen 7 LPe36000-series Host Bus Adapters (HBAs) the worlds first 64G Fibre Channel HBA. With the release of LPe36000-series, Broadcom becomes the first in the industry to provide a complete portfolio of products that enable an end-to-end 64G data path.

With the introduction of the Emulex LPe36000-series, Broadcom is now shipping all the technology needed to build out a complete Gen 7 64G network, optimizing mission-critical application performance using Emulex Fibre Channel HBAs for server and storage arrays, Brocade Fibre Channel switches, and Broadcom optics, said Jeff Hoogenboom, vice president and general manager, Emulex Connectivity Division, Broadcom.

Broadcom end-to-end 64G SAN technology is fueling storage innovation that will drive the industry for the next decade, said Jack Rondoni, senior vice president and general manager, Brocade Storage Networking division, Broadcom. Solutions with Brocade switches and Emulex adapters set a new standard for application performance and management simplicity with 64G speed and autonomous SAN technology.

Broadcom is proud to deliver the industrys first 64G optic, cementing our place as the innovation leader in performance and reliability-centric optical interconnects, said Alexis Bjorlin, senior vice president and general manager, Optical Systems Division, Broadcom. By providing 64G connectivity for Brocade switches and Emulex HBAs, we are able to power the worlds highest-performing storage networks.

Dramatically improving the performance of most SAN-based applications during testing, Emulex LPe36000-series 64G HBAs achieved the following results:

  • Reduced Oracle data warehousing runtime by 87 percent compared to 32G1
  • PCIe 4.0 demonstrated up to a 63 percent improvement in application performance for dual-port 64G HBAs compared to running in a PCIe 3.0 server1
  • Cuts storage migration times by up to 38 percent2
  • Reduces VM Boot storm times by up to half2

The combination of new PCIe 4.0 servers and all-flash arrays demonstrate such high performance margins that they are now capable of consuming all the bandwidth that current storage networks can deliver, said Kevin Tolly, Founder, The Tolly Group, The results of performance testing by Tolly Group demonstrate why all-flash storage arrays should be paired with 64G technology such as Emulex Gen 7 HBAs and Brocade Gen 7 switching.

Emulex Performance Leadership

Emulex HBAs industry-leading performance is made possible due to a record-shattering 10 million IOPS1, which is over 2x higher than previous generation and over 5x higher than the competition. Combined with the industrys lowest latency HBA response time of 10 microseconds (s), Emulex provides the performance required to fully utilize the latest PCIe 4.0 bus bandwidth which is double that of PCIe 3.0.

The Emulex LPe36000-series ships standard with NVMe over Fibre Channel (NVMe/FC) drivers providing the highest performance SAN connectivity and concurrent protocol support, empowering datacenters to easily transition to NVMe/FC without a fork-lift upgrade.

We are seeing that data center customers continue to choose Fibre Channel to power their mission-critical, highly-secure applications, said Seamus Crehan, president, Crehan Research Inc. The Fibre Channel market remains strong, spearheaded by NVMe over Fibre Channel, coupled with growing flash-based storage array deployments. We believe the market will adopt higher-performance 64G Fibre Channel to further increase customers ROI on all-flash array purchases.

Introducing the New Emulex SAN Manager Version 1.2

Also announced today, the new Emulex SAN Manager Version 1.2, which extends Broadcoms autonomous SAN technology to server and storage end-points. Emulex SAN Manager provides single pane-of-glass visibility into every host on the SAN, maximizing uptime by identifying degrading optics on end-points and pinpointing multi-pathing errors and mismatched firmware and driver pairings. Application performance is improved with automatic identification and mitigation of network congestion.

Emulex LPe36000-series HBAs, Brocade X7 Directors and G720 Switches, and Broadcom 64G Optical Transceivers are now available.

About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcoms category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term Broadcom refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Jon Piazza
Broadcom Inc.
[email protected]
408-433-7924

1 The Tolly Group, Emulex LPe36000-series Performance Report, May 2021. To view click here.
2 Emulex Labs Testing, 2021

