Film, TV and Streaming Industry Uses Beam Global Sustainable EV Charging to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Globally recognized entertainment franchise deploys EV ARC sustainable EV charging system to keep cast and crew running on sunshine

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, ( BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced today that a globally recognized entertainment franchise has deployed the EV ARC solar-powered EV charging system to cleanly charge EVs and power onsite production equipment.

The EV ARC system provides clean, quiet energy, replacing loud and polluting generators often used in remote filming locations. The systems are transportable and can be relocated as production sites change. Beam Global is proud to partner with the entertainment industry to enable on set cast and crew to Drive on Sunshine.

This is the first use of EV ARC systems by the entertainment industry. However, we anticipate growth in the area following on the heels of the recent carbon emissions report from the Sustainable Production Alliance, said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. This global entertainment powerhouse is leading the industry in sustainability by providing clean and green power that deploys rapidly with no construction, no electrical work and no utility bill.

The customer is a member of the Sustainable Production Alliance (SPA), a consortium of the worlds leading film, television, and streaming companies dedicated to advancing sustainability initiatives and reducing the entertainment industrys overall environmental impact. On April 1, 2021 the SPA published the results from its Carbon Footprint Report, Close Up: Carbon Emissions of Film and Television Production,which made public for the first time industry-wide production carbon footprint averages for SPAs member companies Amazon Studios, Amblin Partners, Disney, Fox Corporation, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Participant, Sony Pictures Entertainment, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia, 2016 to 2019. The productions were shot in major filming cities around the world, and all used the Production Environmental Accounting Report (PEAR), created in partnership by SPA and the Producers Guild of America Foundations PGA Green committee.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a Cleantech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as estimate, project, predict, believe, expect, anticipate, target, plan, intend, seek, goal, will, should, may, or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:
NextPR
[email protected]
+1-813-526-1195

