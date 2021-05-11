Vinco Ventures Announces Two Million Dollar Pre-Sale of the First of Three Exclusive Emmersive-NFTs (E-NFTs)

Bethlehem, PA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. ( BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions who leverage new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today announced its subsidiary, EVNT Platform, LLC (d/b/a Emmersive Entertainment), has pre-sold the first of three exclusive Emmersive NFTs (E-NFTs) released as a package investment to a private third-party investor.



The deal structure includes an initial payment of Two Million Dollars ($2,000,000) for the three-celebrity set. The unique digital assets are expected to generate additional monies through revenue sharing based upon their individual sale prices determined in an upcoming digital art auction at one of the worlds preeminent auction houses.

We are thrilled to have executed our first pre-sales in the space, said Emmersive Co-Founder, David J. Kovacs. We will re-define digital art and entertainment through our Augmented Reality Experience and look to continue to push the limits on technology. We are confident this is only the beginning as our company becomes an industry leader within the NFT universe, added Kovacs.

Erik Hicks, Co-Founder of Emmersive Entertainment said, This is the first step in the combination of entertainment, technology and finance for our organization. We are creating a unique experience that will revolutionize the entertainment industry while creating immeasurable value to the collector.

Emmersive Entertainment has filmed the first artist in the three-piece collection with plans to complete it in its entirety within the next 45-60 days.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. ( BBIG, Financial) is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vincos B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

To the extent any statements contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the companys management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the companys management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words estimate, expect, intend, believe, plan, anticipate, projected and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the companys management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the companys industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Investor Relations:

Aimee Carroll

Phone: 866-900-0992

Email: [email protected]