Vinco Ventures Announces Two Million Dollar Pre-Sale of the First of Three Exclusive Emmersive-NFTs (E-NFTs)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vinco Ventures Announces Two Million Dollar Pre-Sale of the First of Three Exclusive Emmersive-NFTs (E-NFTs)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bethlehem, PA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. ( BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions who leverage new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today announced its subsidiary, EVNT Platform, LLC (d/b/a Emmersive Entertainment), has pre-sold the first of three exclusive Emmersive NFTs (E-NFTs) released as a package investment to a private third-party investor.

The deal structure includes an initial payment of Two Million Dollars ($2,000,000) for the three-celebrity set. The unique digital assets are expected to generate additional monies through revenue sharing based upon their individual sale prices determined in an upcoming digital art auction at one of the worlds preeminent auction houses.

We are thrilled to have executed our first pre-sales in the space, said Emmersive Co-Founder, David J. Kovacs. We will re-define digital art and entertainment through our Augmented Reality Experience and look to continue to push the limits on technology. We are confident this is only the beginning as our company becomes an industry leader within the NFT universe, added Kovacs.

Erik Hicks, Co-Founder of Emmersive Entertainment said, This is the first step in the combination of entertainment, technology and finance for our organization. We are creating a unique experience that will revolutionize the entertainment industry while creating immeasurable value to the collector.

Emmersive Entertainment has filmed the first artist in the three-piece collection with plans to complete it in its entirety within the next 45-60 days.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (

BBIG, Financial) is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vincos B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

To the extent any statements contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the companys management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the companys management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words estimate, expect, intend, believe, plan, anticipate, projected and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the companys management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the companys industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Investor Relations:
Aimee Carroll
Phone: 866-900-0992
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMzk3NCM0MTc3MjY5IzUwMDA3MTM3MQ==
64280181-a07c-45d1-9a8b-6cfe52644200
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)