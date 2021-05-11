OptimizeRx to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on May 19, 2021

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the Company) ( OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, will participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference.



Will Febbo, OptimizeRxs CEO will participate in a fireside chat format at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The live presentation will be available at investors.optimizerx.com/events-and-presentations.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

For more information, visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

