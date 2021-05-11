National Headache Foundation Survey Shows Majority of People with Migraine are Unable to Control Disease and Dissatisfied with Current Preventive Treatment Options

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

National Headache Foundation Survey Shows Majority of People with Migraine are Unable to Control Disease and Dissatisfied with Current Preventive Treatment Options

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

- 84% of people currently taking a preventive treatment wish there was a better treatment option

- Migraine disease has a broad and negative impact, affecting people's socio-emotional health and their family, professional and social lives

- More than two-thirds (67%) of people with migraine who have tried or are currently taking a preventive treatment feel like they are chasing an unreachable goal to get their migraine disease under control

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Headache Foundation today announced findings from a new survey, Preventing Migraine Attacks: A Current Perspective, which characterizes the experiences of people living with migraine and highlights the physical and emotional barriers to preventive treatment.

(PRNewsfoto/Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding)

The survey found half (50%) of people with migraine are extremely dissatisfied with their current ability to control their disease and report a range of emotions as a result, including frustration (39%), exhaustion (29%), stress (19%) and anxiety (15%). Despite the variety of options currently available to treat and prevent migraines, most people with migraine still aren't able to completely control their disease and the negative effects and feelings that come with it. In fact, most responders (84%) currently taking a preventive treatment wish there was a better treatment option.

"Migraine is the second most debilitating disease worldwide and it impacts all facets of a person's life, causing significant emotional and physical distress. So many people with migraine live in fear every day because they don't know when an attack will hit," says Jill Dehlin, RN, a person with migraine and Chair of the National Headache Foundation's Patient Leadership Council. "In this survey, many people reported feeling they are chasing an unreachable goal to get their migraine disease under control, highlighting the need for new preventive treatment options, as well as resources to educate and empower them to take control of their disease."

While the cycle of trying and failing new preventive treatments is exhausting to most people (76%), the majority are hopeful and optimistic when starting a new therapy (82%), with more than half (53%) saying the single most important attribute for a future preventive migraine treatment is to provide more migraine-free days per month.

The survey also explored how migraine disproportionately affects women and people of color to better understand their unique experiences and address challenges. For nearly half of women with migraine disease (48%), hormonal changes related to menstruation, menopause or childbirth triggered worsening of their migraine disease.

Black and Hispanic people with migraine reported being more likely to feel worry, fear, and anxiety at the thought of taking a preventive treatment. But when asked about treating their disease overall, 77% of Black and 73% of Hispanic responders say they wish they had sought care sooner.

Black people with migraine disease are also more likely to find the impact of the disease on their daily lives unacceptable. The survey revealed they grapple with negative feelings about managing their disease more frequently than other responders:

  • 68% feel like they are chasing a goal that they cannot reach to get their disease under control
  • 72% report feeling that life is passing them by
  • Two-thirds (66%) often feel a keen sense of frustration in having to adjust treatments
  • Two-thirds (66%) feel they are a "guinea pig" as their healthcare provider tries to find the right preventive treatment for them

Hispanic responders had similar experiences, but were less aware of preventive treatment options than others.

  • 73% feel they are juggling migraine treatments trying to find the right one
  • 73% feel like they are chasing a goal that they cannot reach to get their disease under control
  • 71% report feeling that life is passing them by

The survey indicates that living with migraine disease has a broad and detrimental impact on people's lives, affecting their energy level (64%), mental clarity (57%), productivity (54%), personal relationships (31-50%) and professional success (49%). In fact, sixty-five percent (65%) of responders say their migraine disease makes them feel like life is passing them by and over half (52%) say they cannot make plans with friends, family or colleagues because their disease is so unpredictable.Additionally, more than two-thirds (67%) acknowledge their risk of anxiety and depression increases as the number of their migraine attacks increase.

"Biohaven is committed to the almost 40 million people who suffer from migraine. We are proud to support this research with the National Headache Foundation to help identify and address the unmet needs of the migraine community," said Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven. "This research showcases the need for new preventive treatment options and helps determine how we can invest our resources to best meet the needs of people with migraine."

This survey was funded by Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

About Migraine Preventive Survey
The Preventing Migraine Attacks: A Current Perspectivewas a 20-minute, online, quantitative opinion survey conducted by the National Headache Foundation and funded by Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. The survey was fielded between February and March 2021 and included responses from almost 1,200 women and men aged 18-70+ in the U.S. who were diagnosed by a healthcare provider with migraine disease 2 or more years ago and satisfied one of the following criteria:

  • Been prescribed a preventive migraine treatment
  • Currently taking a preventive migraine treatment
  • Previously taken a preventive migraine treatment

About Migraine
Migraine is a debilitating and recurrent disease characterized by attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia). Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses.

About the National Headache Foundation
Founded in 1970, the National Headache Foundation is the oldest and largest foundation for individuals living with migraine disease and headache disorders. The NHF is the premier educational and informational resource for those in the headache community, health care professionals, and the public. The four pillars of the NHF are education, awareness, advocacy, and research. NHF works to inform policymakers, at the national and state levels, and the general public of the need to help patients get access to safe and appropriate care. Through its WorkMigraine program, the NHF reaches out to employers throughout the US to provide education for their staff and support in their efforts to minimize the cost and impact of chronic headaches. The Foundations works to educate and encourage the 40 million Americans with migraine and chronic headaches to become self-advocates with their healthcare practitioners, insurers, employers, and families.

About Biohaven
Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes an FDA-approved product for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Media Contact
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
(312) 961-2502
[email protected]

National Headache Foundation Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-headache-foundation-survey-shows-majority-of-people-with-migraine-are-unable-to-control-disease-and-dissatisfied-with-current-preventive-treatment-options-301288292.html

SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)