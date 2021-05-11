New Study Predicts Risks of Drug Interactions without Exposing Patients to Harm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Study Predicts Risks of Drug Interactions without Exposing Patients to Harm

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Researchers use MedWise to simulate risks of adding potential COVID-19 treatments into existing drug regimens of Regence Health Plan members, advancing medication safety without exposing patients to repurposed drugs

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 11, 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medication, and Regence Health Plans today announced the results of a simulation-based clinical study which demonstrates that TRHC's MedWise medication risk score can be used to assess drug safety without exposing real people to actual harm.

(PRNewsfoto/Tabula Rasa HealthCare)

The study, published online in Clinical and Translational Science, used TRHC's proprietary MedWise medications safety technology to virtually assess the potential risk of adverse drug events (ADEs) when adding repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment to the individual medications of a large-scale population. The results demonstrate that medication risk scores could be used to effectively assess drug safety before exposing patients to repurposed drugs.

"Through this innovative simulation we have demonstrated the value of our MedWise technology as part of a blueprint to assess the safety of newly prescribed repurposed drugs without exposing real patients to potential harm," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "By partnering with Regence Health Plans, we have confirmed a powerful preemptive tool to identify individuals at higher risk of adverse drug events, to foresee types of potential risks, and to pin-point drugs to be monitored on an individual level."

The simulated risk assessment examined de-identified medical information from approximately 500,000 Medicare and commercially insured Regence Health Plan members. Researchers determined each person's baseline MedWise Risk Score (MRS) and simulated the addition of five drugs repurposed for COVID-19 treatment. The change in the MedWise Risk Score was used as a predictive tool to assess the risk of adverse drug events associated with repurposed drugs for COVID-19.

"Using a simulation-based approach, we are able to apply scientific data on the drugs' mechanisms and metabolisms to determine how these drugs would alter a patient's medication risk scorewithout putting the patients at risk," said Veronique Michaud, Chief Operating Officer, TRHC Precision Pharmacotherapy Research and Development Institute. "We can use this data to identify patients at higher risk of adverse drug events from large populations. Once identified, our TRHC MedWise Advisor services can provide appropriate individual recommendations to mitigate risk of ADEs."

"We are very pleased to be a part of this novel simulation-based clinical study," said Matthew Hafermann, a Regence's Clinical Pharmacist. "The simulation strategy using a medication risk score represents an innovative approach to furthering patient safety by preemptively estimating the risk of adverse drug events."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including DoseMeRx and MedWise, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payments. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Regence

Regence serves approximately 3.3 million people through its health plans in Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Each Regence health plan is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit regence.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-predicts-risks-of-drug-interactions-without-exposing-patients-to-harm-301287900.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)