Manulife Investment Management grows offshore investments distribution team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Manulife Investment Management grows offshore investments distribution team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, May 11, 2021

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced that Ivan Del Rio, CFA, has been named managing director, offshore distribution. In this newly created position, Ivan will work closely with internal and external partners to distribute John Hancock and Manulife Investment Management strategies to international advisors and family offices with a focus on distribution to sophisticated and professional investors outside the United States.

"We are pleased to have Ivan onboarded and dedicated to the non-U.S. resident client market," said Todd Cassler, head of institutional distribution, Manulife Investment Management, U.S. and Europe. "We are collaborating closely with financial professionals to meet the demand they are seeing from their clients for UCITS and investment solutions as investors across the globe seek yield and diversification options for their portfolios."

Manulife Investment Management offers UCITS funds, separately managed accounts, and private assets investment capabilities across private equity and credit, real estate, infrastructure, timberland, and agriculture to global investors.

Ivan brings more than 12 years of experience working with financial professionals to help provide solutions for domestic and international investors. Prior to this role, Ivan was a vice president, NRC senior advisor consultant, at Invesco. Previously, Ivan worked for OppenheimerFunds, most recently as a senior advisor consultant focused on international distribution. He also held positions at Chase Investment Services and at John Thomas Financial, prior to working at Oppenheimer. Ivan graduated from Florida International University and is a CFA charterholder.

Ivan is based in Miami and reports to Phil Casparius, senior managing director and head of global financial institutions.

"We are confident that the combination of Ivan's experience and expertise will provide valuable market knowledge and specialized investment insight to our distribution partners," added Mr. Casparius.

About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of March 31, 2021, Manulife Investment Management had CAD $764.1 billion (US $607.6 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About John Hancock Investment Management
A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-investment-management-grows-offshore-investments-distribution-team-301288066.html

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)