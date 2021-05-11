Manulife Investment Management grows offshore investments distribution team

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced that Ivan Del Rio, CFA, has been named managing director, offshore distribution. In this newly created position, Ivan will work closely with internal and external partners to distribute John Hancock and Manulife Investment Management strategies to international advisors and family offices with a focus on distribution to sophisticated and professional investors outside the United States.

"We are pleased to have Ivan onboarded and dedicated to the non-U.S. resident client market," said Todd Cassler, head of institutional distribution, Manulife Investment Management, U.S. and Europe. "We are collaborating closely with financial professionals to meet the demand they are seeing from their clients for UCITS and investment solutions as investors across the globe seek yield and diversification options for their portfolios."

Manulife Investment Management offers UCITS funds, separately managed accounts, and private assets investment capabilities across private equity and credit, real estate, infrastructure, timberland, and agriculture to global investors.

Ivan brings more than 12 years of experience working with financial professionals to help provide solutions for domestic and international investors. Prior to this role, Ivan was a vice president, NRC senior advisor consultant, at Invesco. Previously, Ivan worked for OppenheimerFunds, most recently as a senior advisor consultant focused on international distribution. He also held positions at Chase Investment Services and at John Thomas Financial, prior to working at Oppenheimer. Ivan graduated from Florida International University and is a CFA charterholder.

Ivan is based in Miami and reports to Phil Casparius, senior managing director and head of global financial institutions.

"We are confident that the combination of Ivan's experience and expertise will provide valuable market knowledge and specialized investment insight to our distribution partners," added Mr. Casparius.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of March 31, 2021, Manulife Investment Management had CAD $764.1 billion (US $607.6 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

