ThermalPass is Looked Upon in K-12 Education Market as First Line of Defense to Reduce the Spread of Covid-19

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ThermalPass is Looked Upon in K-12 Education Market as First Line of Defense to Reduce the Spread of Covid-19

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 11, 2021

CDC recommends schools and businesses protect their students/employees including health monitoring and screening to avoid liability if contracting the virus.

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased to announce its contactless temperature scanning system, ThermalPass www.thermalpass.com, is experiencing an increase in interest and demand from school districts across North America, due to the successful installation of the system at one of North Carolina's largest school districts, Iredell-Statesville Schools, which is home to more than 20,000 students.

Predictiv AI Inc. and ThermalPass Logos (CNW Group/Predictiv AI Inc.)

Administrators at Iredell-Statesville Schools are calling the ThermalPass a "game changer" when it comes to building confidence and getting students back in class. School officials are also turning to ThermalPass because it is non-invasive and compliant with social distancing protocols.

Watch ThermalPass at Iredell-Statesville Schools: https://bit.ly/333qsQi

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that schools and businesses not only protect their students and employees but also monitor employee health regularly. Legal experts assert that entities that fail to maintain minimum standards, including health monitoring and screening, could later be subject to liability or workman's compensation issues if teachers, students, service employees or visitors contract coronavirus.

"No matter what happens in the future with vaccines, teachers and students recognize that temperature scanning devices like ThermalPass will remain a simple, common sense way to autonomously identify and avoid having people with elevated temperatures enter the more than 130,000 schools across the US," said Michael Lende, CEO of ThermalPass. "Our outreach to school districts directly and through our distributors has generated increased interest from administrators struggling to find a mass screening device that is accurate, easy to use and offers a painless layer of extra protection to keep schools open and safe."

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package is helping state agencies and school districts across the US reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools. In addition, the CDC is giving states $10 billion for COVID-19 screening and testing supplies for K-12 teachers, staff, and students, which is also helping to draw more awareness to the benefits of the ThermalPass as a first-line-of-defense tool to flag those with elevated body temperature, a major symptom of Covid-19.

According to The New York Times, some states, especially on the East Coast, continue to struggle to make any progress in reducing coronavirus cases. At the same time, governors are starting to relax restrictions on businesses like bars, indoor gyms and casinos, and many Americans are dining in newly reopened restaurants and booking summer vacations.

Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

ThermalPass is manufactured by SMRT Labs Inc., a company jointly owned by AI Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Predictiv AI Inc. and Commersive Solutions Corp.

For more information on Predictiv AI or ThermalPass, visit: www.predictiv.ai and follow Predictive AI on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PredictivAI/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/predictivai
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/predictivai/

* National Center for Education Statistics (NCES): https://admissionsly.com/how-many-schools-are-there/#:~:text=There%20are%20approximately%20130%2C930%20K,the%201980%2C%20which%20was%20106%2C746

* The New York Times, Covid-19: U.S. Vaccinations Increase, but Virus Continues to Spread : https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/03/19/world/covid-vaccine-coronavirus-cases

* CDC/FDA; recommend employees be screened for fever before starting work: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/general-business-faq.html

About Predictiv AI Inc.
Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass temperature scanning system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermalpass-is-looked-upon-in-k-12-education-market-as-first-line-of-defense-to-reduce-the-spread-of-covid-19-301288067.html

SOURCE Predictiv AI Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)