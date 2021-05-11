Logo
Curtis Mathes Published Again in Cannabis Science and Technology Magazine

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) has published another article in the peer-reviewed technical journal Cannabis Science and Technology, covering the environmental implications of energy consumption in cannabis cultivation. The article documents the differences in electrical consumption, electrical grid loading, CO2 emissions, and waste heat production between the Curtis Mathes Grow Lights (CMGL) Harvester LED grow light and traditional High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lighting. The commentary piece also addresses the costs associated with electrical use and HVAC operations under the two different lighting technologies. The article was published in the current April issue (link below).

(PRNewsfoto/Curtis Mathes Corporation)

https://www.cannabissciencetech.com/view/the-environmental-implications-of-energy-consumption-in-cannabis-cultivation

"It's important to disseminate accurate information that can be used to make informed decisions about horticultural lighting and cultivation operations," said Robert Manes, President, Chief Operating Officer, & Director for Curtis Mathes, "Not only is our Harvester light producing highly efficacious plant material for our retail and commercial clients, but the paradigm shift toward LED technologies is helping to improve the environmental stewardship of cannabis cultivation."

"As we do with any analytical testing data that we receive from Harvester customers, it's important for us to internalize operational data to better characterize the impacts that our lights have on the environment," said Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Chief Scientific Officer and Director of Curtis Mathes, "With the industry making a shift towards more sustainable cultivation practices, the greatest opportunity to improve one's carbon footprint is to implement energy-efficient, full-spectrum LEDs."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curtis-mathes-published-again-in-cannabis-science-and-technology-magazine-301288242.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation

