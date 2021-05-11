JinkoSolar Awarded Top 1 Prestigious Module PV Brand in Vietnam with over 2.5GW supplied in 2020

SHANGRAO, China, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been awarded Top 1 Prestigious Module PV Brand in Vietnamese Market 2020 voting jointly organized by the National Steering Committee for electricity Development of Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), and Vietnam Energy Magazine.

According to the 2020 Vietnam Module Shipments Market Report jointly published by MOIT and Vietnam Energy Online, the total installed capacity for Vietnam was around 13.4GW for 2020. JinkoSolar was the top manufacturer with over 2.5GW of solar modules supplied to the Vietnamese market, making up more than 18% market share for the overall market and 36.8% for the utility market in 2020.

Vietnam ranked third in the newly installed solar power capacity in the world, right after China and the United States, respectively. The demand for PV modules in Vietnam has also been gradually ramped up towards monocrystalline and large silicon wafers. Higher power generation, higher conversion efficiency and large size design are all important factors to consider for customers with rooftop PV installations. Last year, JinkoSolar launched its ultra-efficient Tiger Pro modules targeted for distributed generation market. With lower LCOE and long-term reliability under all-weather conditions, the Tiger Pro series have become the top choice for rooftop installations in Vietnam, leveraging on its ultra-high module power, high conversion efficiency and user-friendly module size.

Mr. Gener Miao, CMO of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented: "Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia Pacific, JinkoSolar's No. 1 position in the market reflects our excellence in product quality, strong network and customer service in the region. JinkoSolar will continue to promote clean energy transformation and bring more value to our customers with industry-leading technology, superior product quality, and excellent customer service. We are pleased to see more innovative enterprises being recognized by top authorities in Vietnam, as the country continues to advocate for clean energy transformation and to drive the high-speed economic development of Vietnam's PV market."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 23 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of December 31, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-awarded-top-1-prestigious-module-pv-brand-in-vietnam-with-over-2-5gw-supplied-in-2020--301288453.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.