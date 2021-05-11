Logo
Allegion's Schlage® Multi-Technology Readers Approved For Government Use When Paired With LenelS2 OnGuard® Access Control System

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

The industry-leading partners are expanding access control offerings for government facilities, with LenelS2 as first Allegion partner to complete certification

PR Newswire

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2021

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security products and solutions, announced today that it has received federal government approval for its Schlage Multi-Technology (MT-485) Readers, when paired with the LenelS2 OnGuard version 7.6 access control system.

Allegion (PRNewsfoto/Allegion US)

Schlage's MT Readers simplify access control solutions by recognizing magnetic stripe, proximity, Schlage smart card and NFC-enabled smart devices with a firmware update, ensuring a seamless transition to high-security smart technology in the future. The readers are fully OSDP compliant when ordered with RS-485 and have an open architecture platform designed to work with industry standards and common access control system interfaces, fitting a variety of placement needs.

The LenelS2 OnGuard version 7.6 access control system offers rich feature and operability enhancements, while also extending its cloud compatibility, integration capability and convenience. LenelS2 is the first partner to complete certification for the Government Service Administration's (GSA) Approved Product List (APL) with the OnGuard system paired with Allegion's Schlage MT Readers. This integration allows for expanded access to key government clients.

"As federal agencies are only permitted to procure qualified products and services listed on the GSA APL, we're happy to be able to offer this integration that provides an easy-to-deploy, interoperable solution for government facilities," said Terry Collins, director of government sales at Allegion. "The integration is FIPS 201-2 compliant for easy procurement, with a quick-connect design for easy installation, OSDP for efficient software updates and meets the highest testing standards in place."

Following rigorous government and third-party security vulnerability and interoperability testing for the Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management (FICAM) program, the integrated solution meets the commercial compliance, consistency and alignment requirements for the functional needs of the government ICAM implementer. The Schlage Mullion Reader and Single Gang Reader are now on the APL and have been authorized for use by the federal government.

"Our government clients demand the highest standards, which drives us to continually innovate with leading players like Allegion to offer the very best in access control," said Derek Greenland, director of federal government solutions at LenelS2.

This federally approved integration is part of the next wave in Allegion's mission to work with leading providers in the government sector to spearhead smart lock and mobile access adoption, making seamless, all-encompassing security the new standard.

For more information on Allegion's solutions for government facilities, including this Schlage/LenelS2 integration, visit us.allegion.com/en/home/markets/government.html

http://us.allegion.com/Products/electronic_locks/engage/Pages/default.aspx

About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin.Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019, and sells products in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegions-schlage-multi-technology-readers-approved-for-government-use-when-paired-with-lenels2-onguard-access-control-system-301286569.html

SOURCE Allegion US

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)