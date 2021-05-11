GrowGeneration Names Dennis Sheldon Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GrowGeneration Names Dennis Sheldon Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 11, 2021

DENVER, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 53 locations across 12 states, today announced the appointment of Dennis Sheldon to Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain, effective May 10, 2021.

GrowGeneration Names Dennis Sheldon Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain (CNW Group/GrowGeneration)

Mr. Sheldon is a seasoned operation's executive with more than three decades of experience in the global consumer goods industry. Prior to joining GrowGeneration, Dennis was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at PopSockets, a privately held company in Colorado specializing in grips, mounts, and wallets for digital devices. As the COO, he was responsible for the company's global operations and growth initiatives. He spent a decade at Colorado-based global footwear and apparel company Crocs Inc., (NASDAQ: CROX) where he held the positions of Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain, Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise Systems, and Vice President of Global Distribution & Logistics. Most recently, Dennis worked as a global operations consultant.

"We started GrowGeneration in 2014 because we saw a clear opportunity to create a national supply chain for the legal cannabis industry," said Darren Lampert, GrowGen's CEO. "Today, we supply the 'picks and shovels' for many of the country's largest multi-state operators, as well as smaller craft growers. As we continue to build out our network of best-in-class hydroponic and organic garden centers, integrated technology and e-commerce platforms, and private label offerings, Dennis' experience will be invaluable in scaling our supply chain to support our growing operations."

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 53 stores, which include 18 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Nevada, 2 locations in Washington, 2 locations in Oregon, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island,1 location in Florida, and 1 location in Massachusetts. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B ERP platform, agron.io. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

For more information about GrowGeneration, or to locate your nearest store, visit www.growgeneration.com.

Company Inquiries:
GrowGeneration Corp.
610-216-0057
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
John Evans
GrowGeneration
415-309-0230
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Sara Geisner
Trailblaze
[email protected]

Connect:
Website: www.GrowGeneration.com
Instagram: growgen
Facebook: GrowGenerationCorp
Twitter: @GrowGenCorp

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growgeneration-names-dennis-sheldon-senior-vice-president-of-global-supply-chain-301288285.html

SOURCE GrowGeneration

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)