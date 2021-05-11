GrowGeneration Names Dennis Sheldon Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain

DENVER, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 53 locations across 12 states, today announced the appointment of Dennis Sheldon to Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain, effective May 10, 2021.

Mr. Sheldon is a seasoned operation's executive with more than three decades of experience in the global consumer goods industry. Prior to joining GrowGeneration, Dennis was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at PopSockets, a privately held company in Colorado specializing in grips, mounts, and wallets for digital devices. As the COO, he was responsible for the company's global operations and growth initiatives. He spent a decade at Colorado-based global footwear and apparel company Crocs Inc., (NASDAQ: CROX) where he held the positions of Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain, Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise Systems, and Vice President of Global Distribution & Logistics. Most recently, Dennis worked as a global operations consultant.

"We started GrowGeneration in 2014 because we saw a clear opportunity to create a national supply chain for the legal cannabis industry," said Darren Lampert, GrowGen's CEO. "Today, we supply the 'picks and shovels' for many of the country's largest multi-state operators, as well as smaller craft growers. As we continue to build out our network of best-in-class hydroponic and organic garden centers, integrated technology and e-commerce platforms, and private label offerings, Dennis' experience will be invaluable in scaling our supply chain to support our growing operations."

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 53 stores, which include 18 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Nevada, 2 locations in Washington, 2 locations in Oregon, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island,1 location in Florida, and 1 location in Massachusetts. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B ERP platform, agron.io. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

For more information about GrowGeneration, or to locate your nearest store, visit www.growgeneration.com.

