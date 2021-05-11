KinerjaPay Corp. Completed First Shipment of Coal to China

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KinerjaPay Corp. Completed First Shipment of Coal to China

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Next shipments are starting. Company continues to expect revenues in excess of $100 million and profits of $12 million over the next 12 months

PR Newswire

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 11, 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KinerjaPay Corp (OTCPK: KPAY) a Payment Gateway and Ecommerce Company based in Indonesia with recent changes in its subsidiary Company, P.T. KinerjaPay Indonesia, to include mineral and commodity trading such as coal and other general commodities, today announced its completion of first shipment of Steam Coal to China. Subsequently the Company is also announcing its next shipment schedule within the month, for another cargo load of 45,000 MT.

The first shipment of steam coal from East Kalimantan to China has been completed with total load of 53,400 MT based on the Certificate of Weight being produced by the shipping agent. The Company has submitted the export documents to the Bank as per last week Friday for processing. The Company should receive payment within 4 business days.

The Company has estimated that the shipment of the first 53,400 MT steam coal to produce a minimum profit of US$170,000 after deduction of all payables to supplier, transhipment company, surveyor, documentations and export taxes. Based on the final sum of LC claim, which is rounded at US$1,602,000, the Company registered an estimated gross profit of 10.6%.

Subsequently, the Company is now progressing on the next shipment of 45,000 MT steam coal with Coal Grade NAR 3,800 kcal/kg (ARB) with specifications of Ash Content at 5% ADB Rate, Moisture max 38%, and Sulphur 0.3% ADB Rate. The mother vessel MV. YANGTZE QUANTUM VOY 2101 has dropped anchor at Muara Berau East Kalimantan with estimated commended loading schedule on May 15th 2021.

Mr. Edwin Ng, CEO of KinerjaPay Corp said "Despite the recent inclement weather we delivered our first shipment of coal. The demand for Indonesian coal in China is rising rapidly. We have signed on several other orders. We continue to expect revenues well in excess of $100 million and profits of over $12 million over the next twelve months now that the shipments have started. The cash flow from the coal commodities trading business will be very significant this year. We believe that this is a long run sustainable business that identifies KinerjaPay Corp. as a leading investment vehicle on Indonesian economic growth."

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides an easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at www.kinerjapay.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about KPAY's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, KPAY or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by KPAY with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of KPAY's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause KPAY's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause KPAY 's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in KPAY 's filings with the SEC. In addition, KPAY operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. KPAY does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on April 20, 2018 and most recently in our Registration Statement on Form S-1/A filed with the SEC on December 21, 2018, pursuant to which we are offering 300,000 Shares of 11% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock at $25.00 Per Share.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.kinerjapay.co. There you will find access to all of our past press releases and SEC filings regarding the activities discussed in this release.

Media Contact:
KinerjaPay Corp.
Email: [email protected]
+62-21-2918-1336

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinerjapay-corp-completed-first-shipment-of-coal-to-china-301288615.html

SOURCE KinerjaPay Corp.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)