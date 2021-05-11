Logo
ZoomInfo to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on June 14, 2021; Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it will host its inaugural investor and analyst day starting at noon PT / 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, June 14, 2021, with presentations from Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo, Cameron Hyzer, CFO, and other members of its executive team. Registration details and the live webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com%2F. Shortly after the event concludes, a replay will be available for a limited time.



ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following virtual+investor+events:





  • Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Conference, May 20, 2021





  • J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 25, 2021





  • Bank of America Global Technology Conference, June 9, 2021





  • Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference, June 10, 2021





  • ZoomInfo Inaugural Analyst Day, June 14, 2021





Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast, will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time through the companys investor relations website. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the News & Events section of the companys investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com.



About ZoomInfo



ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industrys first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfos commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

