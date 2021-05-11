Arcimoto to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17 at 2:00 p.m. PDT





Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Monday, May 17.









Management will host an investor webcast at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on May 17 to discuss Arcimotos first quarter 2021 financial results, which will include a corporate update, Q&A from investors powered by Say, and a panel discussion with analysts.









To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit+the+Say+platform. Shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform will open on May 10 at 2 p.m. PDT and close for questions at 2 p.m. PDT on May 17.









To participate, please use the following information:









First Quarter 2021 Investor Webcast





Date: Monday, May 17, 2021





Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)





Submit A Question: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Farcimoto-2021-q1+%0A

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_iuJSoQ8lSGCvfSLK6zM8-Q









Please login to the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure timely participation.









A playback of the webcast will be available for replay for 60 days on the IR section of the Arcimoto website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arcimoto.com%2Finvestor%2F.









About Arcimoto, Inc.









Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid+Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005513/en/