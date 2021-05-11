Oxford Immunotec's T-SPOT.COVID Test is Used in the COV-AD Clinical Study to Investigate the Immunological Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Patients with Primary and Secondary Antibody Deficiency

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oxford Immunotec's T-SPOT.COVID Test is Used in the COV-AD Clinical Study to Investigate the Immunological Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Patients with Primary and Secondary Antibody Deficiency

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec a global, high-growth diagnostics company part of PerkinElmer, announced that its T-SPOT.COVID test will be used for T cell testing in the COV-AD (COVID infection in patients with Antibody Deficiency) study in collaboration with the University of Birmingham. The study will monitor the clinical course of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the immunological response of patients to vaccination. The study will collect samples from 13 sites around the UK.

The COV-AD study aims to build on the UK Primary Immunodeficiency Network (UKPIN) data by determining the prevalence, course and outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with Primary Antibody Deficiency (PAD)/Secondary Antibody Deficiency (SAD). This study should lead to a clearer understanding of whether individuals with antibody deficiency mount durable immune responses, and if they do not, the impact that has on the virus itself. Development of anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity to COVID infection or vaccination will be tested by blood sampling to measure specific antibody titre and for the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 T cells. The results of this study will be widely applicable to immunosuppressed patients, development of vaccination strategies and the understanding of risk for continuous virus transmission.

Oxford Immunotecs T-SPOT.COVID kit is CE marked for IVD use and will be used to assess the T cell response in patients following SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination. The kit uses the T-SPOT technology platform, a commercialized, modified ELISPOT platform, which allows for the standardized and reproducible measurement of T cells reactive to SARS-CoV-2. The T-SPOT technology has previously been used in TB testing (the T-SPOT.TB test) where it is known to maintain its high performance even in immunosuppressed individuals. PAD/SAD are a diverse group of disorders, characterised by various degrees of dysfunctional antibody production. Understanding the T cell response to infection or vaccination in study subjects is therefore of critical importance to determining if the immune system is responding in these individuals at all. It could also help to increase the understanding of the role T cells play in combating COVID-19 in the general population.

Chief Investigator of COV-AD Professor Alex Richter, of the University of Birmingham, said: Nationally, a number of patients with immunodeficiency have had severe or prolonged illness with COVID-19. Understanding why some patients do well and others do not, is so important. Being unable to clear the virus is not just a problem to the patient but is potentially a public health problem too.

Dr. Andrew Makin, VP of Medical Affairs at Oxford Immunotec stated; We are pleased to be partnering with the University of Birmingham on this clinical trial which will help characterize COVID-19 infection in patients with antibody deficiency. Measuring the T cell response in immune deficient patients will allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the immune response and inform on the vital role T cells may play in SARS-CoV-2 infection.

For further information visit www.tspotcovid.com.

About Oxford Immunotec
Oxford Immunotec is a global, high-growth diagnostics company and part of the PerkinElmer group. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. We are uniquely placed as the only company in the world offering regulated ELISPOT assays for T cell measurement, with approval around the globe. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the worlds largest cause of death from infectious disease. The Company is an experienced manufacturer of IVD tests, operating under a fully audited Quality Management System, ensuring rigorous batch control. The company has manufactured in excess of 20 million clinical T cell tests for TB infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States (where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration), Europe (where it has obtained a CE mark), as well as Japan and China. The recently released T-SPOT.COVID test is CE marked in Europe for clinical use to understand the T cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and has been submitted to the FDA for emergency use authorization in the US (www.tspotcovid.com). The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

About the University of Birmingham
The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the worlds top 100 institutions, and its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers and teachers and more than 6,500 international students from nearly 150 countries. www.birmingham.ac.uk

For Media Inquiries:
US: Mary Conway
MKC Strategies, LLC
Tel: +1 (516) 606-6545
[email protected]

For Media Inquiries:
Megan Anderson
ZPB Associates
Mobile: 07597572287
Office: (020) 7018 1124
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODIzMzkyMSM0MTc1NzgzIzIwMjMwMjI=
3fc335e3-b14e-41a0-958e-9201143ba98f
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)