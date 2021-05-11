ServiceNow Launches Manufacturing Solutions to Power New Era of Smart Manufacturing





ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced new industry-specific solutions for manufacturers at Knowledge+2021, ServiceNows flagship digital experience for its customers, partners, and developer community. ServiceNows manufacturing solutions will connect people, processes, knowledge, and technologies on the Now Platform to help make operations more efficient and secure while enhancing the employee experience. Leading manufacturing companies including Siemens Energy are early adopters of ServiceNows new manufacturing solutions.









Manufacturers understand that the ability to securely run operations from anywhere and enable shopfloor workers with digital tools are crucial to compete and win in todays dynamic global economy, said Marshall Tyler, VP of Industry Solutions at ServiceNow. ServiceNow is unlocking the benefits of workflow digitization with a single platform that improves experiences and outcomes across the manufacturing value chain.









Introducing Operational Technology Management









ServiceNows newest industry-product, Operational Technology Management (OT Management), addresses manufacturers need to ensure the availability of their critical technology - a demand accelerated by COVID-19. Built on the Now Platform, OT Management is tailored to the unique requirements of operational technology, and allows manufacturers to gain:















Visibility: Minimize blind spots with a unified view across IT and OT and proactively understand the connections and dependencies between systemswith automated discovery of OT systems









Availability: Avoid downtime and improve response and recovery with workflows and change management processes designed for OT systems









Security: Reduce risk and streamline compliance efforts with pre-built proactive and reactive security workflows













Digitalization is rapidly transforming industrial operating environments into hyper-connected industries that require the seamless integration of physical and digital assets working with internet-like speed, said Leo Simonovich, vice president and global head, Industrial Cyber and Digital Security at Siemens Energy. To secure the digital-driven economy of the future, industrial companies need cybersecurity solutions capable of monitoring, detecting, and acting on credible threat intelligence targeting operating environments. Our new collaboration brings together Siemens Energys Managed Detection and Response (MDR), powered by Eos.ii, solution with ServiceNow Operational Technology Management (OT Management) to provide a purpose-built cybersecurity offering that protects the digital operating environment with precision defense."









Connecting Workers for a New Era of Smart Manufacturing









Manufacturing trends like Industry 4.0 and global events like COVID-19 have accelerated digital investments in manufacturing operations. To maximize the return on these investments, manufacturers need to now empower their workers with relevant data and digital workflows to improve decision making and unlock productivity.









ServiceNows new manufacturing solutions will connect workers to digital operations, empowering them with training, knowledge and access to real-time data and communication. By putting workers at the center of the factory digitization experience, organizations can improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), reduce costs, and drive continuous improvement.









ServiceNow Partners Amplify Value for Manufacturers









ServiceNow's global ecosystem of partners enable manufacturers to accelerate time-to-value by expanding ServiceNows out-of-the-box workflows with pre-built solutions that combine industry best practices with rapid implementation and customer success plans.









Atos: Built on the Now Platform, Atos Product Quality Inspection is a new solution designed to help manufacturers manage product quality and reduce supply chain risk, enhancing their current technological infrastructure by leveraging Industry 4.0 principles.









Deloitte: Deloittes global manufacturing experience is providing new ways to apply OT Management to deliver transformational value through innovative, connected, cloud-enabled solutions, which are showcased at The+Smart+Factory+%40+Wichita.









Fujitsu: Fujitsus Smart Factory solutions integrate with ServiceNow OT Management to provide visibility, security, and predictive maintenance for the operational technology managing a manufacturers production assets, to help manufacturers transition to a new paradigm of digital sustainability.









Infosys: Infosys and ServiceNow jointly provide OT service management solutions that leverage Infosys+Cobalt cloud blueprints, to support manufacturing industries as they digitize their factory, floor, and plant operations.









Additional information:















ServiceNows new manufacturing solutions are expected to be generally available in Q3 2021.









Watch the Knowledge 2021 Manufacturing+Keynote.









Learn more about digital transformation in manufacturing in ServiceNows Workflow Guide: The+Modern+Digital+Factory.









To learn more about ServiceNows work with Siemens Energy, read the press+release.









ServiceNow today introduced new industry solutions for the healthcare industry. Learn more here.













Use of ForwardLooking Statements:









This press release contains "forwardlooking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to new solutions. Such forwardlooking statements include statements regarding expected performance and benefits of such solutions. Forwardlooking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forwardlooking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forwardlooking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forwardlooking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forwardlooking statements include, without limitation: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in making available additional solutions; (ii) uncertainty whether sales of such solutions will justify this investment; and (iii) changes in the regulatory landscape of the manufacturing industry. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.









About ServiceNow:









ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.









