ServiceNow Enhances Vaccine Administration Management, Unveils New Product for the Future of Healthcare





ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced new updates to its Vaccine Administration Management solution and unveiled its new Healthcare and Life Sciences Service Management product. The announcement was made at Knowledge+2021, ServiceNows flagship digital experience for its customers, partners, and developer community. ServiceNow continues to support the delivery of millions of COVID vaccinations across the globe with workflows that connect organizations existing technology infrastructure to help orchestrate the critical elements of the vaccine management process, including distributing, administering, and monitoring vaccinations. The new Healthcare and Life Sciences Management product will improve end-to-end patient experiences.





In the collective effort to vaccinate the global population, there is a clear need for agile technologies that link existing systems, can be configured and adapted to support organizations of all sizes, and accommodate different scheduling and inventory needs. ServiceNows Now Platform and Vaccine Administration Management solution provide this flexibility and are being used by organizations around the world.









The state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany needed a robust system of action to manage the vaccination of millions of its citizens. With ServiceNow and T-Systems, a German global IT services and consulting company, it was able to register 120,000 people for vaccination appointments within just two hours of launching and booked 5,000 appointments per minute at its peak.









We are very pleased with the successful launch of the new vaccination appointment booking platform in Westphalia-Lippe, said the Board of Directors of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe, Dr. Dirk Spelmeyer, Dr. Volker Schrage and Thomas Mller. The moment the platform was activated, several million users were able to book vaccination appointments. Despite this huge rush, the system functioned stably in one second alone, we recorded more than 7,000 page views!









ServiceNow is also supporting the rollout of vaccinations in Saxony, Germany, working closely with The German Red Cross, DRK and other technology providers such as T-Systems.









New capabilities bring more flexible scheduling and inventory management









ServiceNow is introducing key updates to its Vaccine Administration Management solution to continue helping organizations efficiently convert vaccines into vaccinations. With the new capabilities:















Clinicians and staff can now schedule walk-up appointments on-site for first and second dose appointments, allowing for in-person registration.









Contact center agents have access to all of the available appointment times instead of having to choose the first available, allowing flexibility and choice to recipients who lack internet access and must schedule an appointment over the phone.









People have the flexibility to reschedule appointments to different vaccination centers, based on what is convenient for them.













Powering the healthcare ecosystem of the future with New Healthcare and Life Sciences Service Management Product









ServiceNow today introduced Healthcare and Life Sciences Service Management, a product designed to improve workflows across the front, middle and back office for healthcare and life science organizations, powering the healthcare ecosystem of the future and improving patient experiences. The new solution leverages the same underlying technology as ServiceNows Vaccine Administration Management solution and will assist healthcare organizations as they transition to a new era of healthcare.









We are experiencing a fundamental shift in healthcare, where patients expect more choice in how their care is managed and delivered, said Mike Luessi AVP & GM, Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry at ServiceNow. ServiceNow is applying its successful COVID-era innovations to a broader spectrum of healthcare scenarios with a purpose-built healthcare and life sciences solution.









Built on the Now Platform, the product will connect cross-functional health teams and streamline the initial touchpoints between patients and healthcare and life sciences organizations. The solution simplifies how people engage with providers, payers, pharmaceutical and medical device organizations. New capabilities include:















A Healthcare data model: Supports interoperability of patient data and the flow of information, following FHIR standards.









Healthcare Agent workspace: Provides a 360-degree view of the patient, empowering clinicians and contact center agents with the right information at the right time.









Pre-built workflows for Healthcare: Removes the friction of processes based on paper and tribal knowledge, and the complexity of navigating healthcare systems, enhancing the care journey for clinicians, patients, members and administrators.













As the healthcare paradigm shifts from in-person visits to virtual care, providers must create better end-to-end digital experiences for patients through a digital front door, where payers and providers can interact directly with individuals, said Mutaz Shegewi, Research Director, Worldwide Provider IT Transformation Strategies at IDC Health Insights. Organizations that provide solutions to help scale the digital front door will drive the future of healthcare.









The new Healthcare and Life Sciences Management product complements ServiceNows existing clinician and staff onboarding and EMR+Help capabilities, expanding support of healthcare organizations and patients across the globe.









Additionally, ServiceNow today separately announced new industry-specific solutions+for+manufacturing that will also benefit life sciences companies. The new solutions will connect people, processes, knowledge, and technologies on the Now Platform to make manufacturing operations more efficient and secure, while enhancing the employee experience.









Availability and additional information









New Vaccine Administration Management features are expected to be available in the ServiceNow Store on May 13.









Healthcare and Life Sciences Service Management is expected to be available in Q3 2021.









