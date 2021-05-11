ServiceNow Innovates Field Service Management to Drive Exceptional Experiences





ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced innovations to its Field Service Management solution at Knowledge+2021, ServiceNows flagship digital experience for its customers, partners, and developer community. The updates provide modern, digital workflows to deliver better overall customer experiences and manage the increasing complexities of field service work while helping ensure the safety of both technicians and customers.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005379/en/

ServiceNow Field Service Management (Photo: Business Wire)





The COVID-19 pandemic sparked new levels of ingenuity and innovation in field service, and investment in field service technology is expected to continue to rise. The annual market for field service management software, valued currently at about %243+billion, is projected to more than double by 2027.









Companies across a variety of industries, including Xerox, TPX, TAPCO and Cubic Transportation, have turned to ServiceNow to help deliver exceptional customer service experiences in the field.









Xerox chooses ServiceNow to enable modern, mobile-first field service experiences









Xerox is using ServiceNow Field Service Management to transform the service industry, leveraging augmented reality and AI to remotely and proactively resolve customers issues faster, smarter, and safer. ServiceNow Field Service Management provides a single platform to easily manage assets, provide a detailed view of time on site and cost analysis, and drive communications across teams.









Xerox is leveraging CareARs augmented reality platform integration with ServiceNow Field Service Management to empower technicians with instant access to live visual and contextual expertise via desktop, mobile, smart glasses, and drone devices. Xerox recently acquired CareAR and sees augmented reality as the future of field service in order to deliver greater customer outcomes.









Connecting field service teams with the right mobile technology so they can quickly respond and prevent issues is essential for a frictionless customer experience, said Sam Waicberg, General Manager, Xerox Digital Services. Our investment in AR and AI technologies enables us to augment intelligence of technicians, which accelerates knowledge transfer, performance and efficiencies. ServiceNow has been an essential partner in our field service management transformation.









Xerox is on a digital transformation journey with ServiceNow, using the Now Platform to improve their IT operations and field service. In the future, Xerox will expand into their global contact centers with Customer Service Management. With their customer service and field service teams on the same platform, Xerox will be able to offer a seamless customer experience from issue to resolution.









ServiceNow transforms field service management









Field service work is becoming increasingly complex and is often contracted out to a third party. To help organizations manage these groups, ServiceNow is introducing:















Dispatcher Workspace makes it easy to schedule and track tasks, technicians and locations all in one place to deliver quicker resolutions and a higher first-time fix rate.









Capacity and Reservations Management allows field service managers to create granular scheduling rules for teams and contractors to help ensure proper prioritization of work and adherence to contracts. Dynamic+Scheduling will then automatically assign technicians to tasks based on skills, availability, location, customer preference and contracts. This helps ensure the right resource shows up to the right job at the right time.









Contractor Management supports the end-to-end contractor process from onboarding to project completion improving communication between an organization and its third-party service providers and making it easier to understand, troubleshoot and complete work.









Offline access to mobile field service app provides the information technicians need to complete their work even when technicians dont have internet access in the field, from customer and task data to knowledge articles and questionnaires.









Native Asset Management provides a single repository for assets in stock and inventory control, helping ensure that parts are always available. It also provides technicians with better visibility into asset history, including the last time something was serviced.













ServiceNow is also investing in emerging technologies such as IoT and augmented reality to improve the customer and worker experiences in field, including:















ServiceNows Connected+Operations IoT solutionnatively integrates with Field Service Management to connect IoT data with digital workflows and automatically create work orders based on the data. IoT increases safety for field technicians with remote monitoring, allowing for predictive and proactive maintenance and drives greater efficiencies, cost-savings, and customer and employee satisfaction.









Xeroxs CareAR native integration with Field Service Management provides augmented reality to visually support the technician experience and enables less experienced technicians to get real-time guidance from the most experienced technicians, reducing downtime while saving cost from travel and transport.













Service quality is becoming more critical as organizations work to differentiate themselves from the competition, said John Ball, SVP & GM Customer Workflows at ServiceNow. Today, field service and customer service are increasingly intertwined. ServiceNow Field Service Management helps companies ensure field service technicians are supported across teams and devices, matching tasks, skills and parts to the right technicians. As a result, workers are able to safely and effectively do their jobs and customers get better service.









Digital workflows will continue to transform field service, allowing technicians to solve issues faster from anywhere, improving the customer experience and helping companies manage increasingly large and complex field service teams.









Availability and additional information















New Field Service Management features are available today













About ServiceNow:









ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.









