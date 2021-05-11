Central Garden & Pet, Nylabone and Kroger Team up to Bring 'Bark at the Park' Back to MLB Fans and Their Furry Friends Across America





For more than 15 years, Central Garden & Pet (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA) (Central) has helped bring thousands of dogs and their families to Major League Baseball stadiums across the country for fun and charitable events called Bark at the Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last years festivities were not able to take place, but today Central and the companys leading dog chew brand Nylabone, in partnership with retail giant Kroger, are proud to announce that Bark at the Park is back! This years events will feature some of the beloved and signature events Bark at the Park baseball fans and their dogs have come to love and expect, such as pre-game activities, special photo opportunities and Best of Show contests. Additionally, fans and their dogs will receive free product samples from Nylabone, Kroger and Pet Pride and a commemorative dog bandana before enjoying the ballgame from a special pup section.









Bark at the Park events are also committed to giving back through the Animal Rescue Foundations flagship program Pets and Vets, which provides emotional support animals to U.S. Military heroes in need. The Pets and Vets program pairs specially selected dogs with military veterans challenged with PTSD, trauma and other serious ailments and leads the veterans in training their dogs as psychiatric service animals. Event attendees will have the opportunity to contribute to the program through the purchase of their Bark at the Park tickets and donations at the parks. The Bark at the Park program also includes fundraising for pet welfare programs across the country.









Its been a very challenging year for everyone, and we are thrilled to help bring some joy back to peoples lives with Bark at the Park, said Jim Heim, President of Business Development for Central Garden & Pet. In the midst of so much anxiety and uncertainty, our pets continue to provide a sense of comfort and companionship that is invaluable.









This years schedule includes MLB baseball games featuring the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies. The first Bark at the Park event took place at Truist Field in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, April 25, 2021 when the Braves hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks along with hundreds of dogs and their families. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly for all the Bark at the Park games and can be purchased through the teams official websites.









About Central Garden & Pet









Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Companys innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,900 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Companys website at www.central.com.









About Nylabone









Nylabone, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, tastiest chew treats, exciting play toys, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com.









Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA) and has been the leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.









About The Kroger Co.









At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve 60 million households annually through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit www.kroger.com









About ARF









ARFs core mission is the rescue of dogs and cats who have run out of time in shelters, giving them a second chance at life. ARF couples this mission with innovative programs strengthening the human-animal bond for children, seniors, veterans, and people in disadvantaged circumstances. Through ARF, people experience the unconditional love and acceptance of dogs and cats to fulfill a mission of People Rescuing Animals... Animals Rescuing People Visit www.arflife.org for more information.





