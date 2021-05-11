Logo
Kornit Digital to Host Virtual Investor Event on May 18th, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

ROSH HAAYN, Israel, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital ( KRNT), announced today that it will host a Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Virtual Investor Event will be focused on Kornit Digitals business strategy, growth execution plans, goals for the Companys new software workflow business line, and the Companys longer-term financial goals.

The agenda will feature a presentation by Mr. Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digitals Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Alon Rozner, Kornit Digitals Chief Financial Officer, and a Q&A session with the Companys leadership team.

The presentation will be available via live audio and video webcast and archived replay on Kornit Digitals investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/.

Kornit Digital Virtual Investor Event
Date: Tuesday, May 18th, 2021
Virtual Presentation Time: 10:00 am ET (3:00 pm BST)

Forward Looking Statements

The meeting will include management's discussion of Kornit Digitals business and outlook, which may include material projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Kornit Digital's strategy and financial model, anticipated financial results and growth, the development of Kornit Digital's products and markets, and other future events. Please note that statements made in the presentation are as of the date of the meeting and Kornit Digital does not assume any obligation to update any statements made or the archived presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, any forward-looking statements about Kornit Digital's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, are based on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: Kornit Digitals operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of its customers and suppliers; the degree of Kornit Digitals success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of Kornit Digitals ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of Kornit Digitals ability to fill orders for its systems; the extent of Kornit Digitals ability to continue to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of Kornit Digitals ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to Kornit Digitals relationships with suppliers; the extent of Kornit Digitals success in marketing; the duration and severity of, and the degree of recovery from, the global COVID-19 pandemic, which could potentially impact once again, in a material adverse manner, the Companys operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of its customers and suppliers; and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 25, 2021.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. ( KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit Digital delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit Digital caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit Digitals technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit Digital also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide.

Press release
Kornit Digital
480 South Dean Street
Englewood, NJ 07631, USA
Tel: 201.608.5750
www.kornit.com

Investor contact
Monica Gould
The Blueshirt Group
[email protected]
212-871-3927

