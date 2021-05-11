Cyclo Therapeutics Appoints Lori McKenna Gorski as Global Head of Patient Advocacy





Cyclo+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (Cyclo Therapeutics or the Company), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from diseases, announced today it has appointed Lori McKenna Gorski as Global Head of Patient Advocacy.









The unmet needs of patients and their families remain at the forefront for Cyclo Therapeutics as we drive the development of our lead program, Trappsol Cyclo, towards our pivotal study in the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1. Loris passion and commitment to helping patients with rare diseases, along with her specific experience with lysosomal storage disorders from her tenure at Sanofi Genzyme, are perfectly aligned with our vision to provide hope through patient-focused drug development to improve quality of life. She brings a wealth of relevant experience and we are thrilled to have Lori join the Cyclo Therapeutics family to lead our patient advocacy initiatives globally, said N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics.









Ms. Gorski added, While there has been progress, there remains tremendous unmet need for those living with Niemann-Pick Disease, and I am honored to learn and help support this rare and resilient community. Our collective commitment at Cyclo Therapeutics is to work aggressively to advance our lead program, while we partner with the NPC patient community to better understand their journeys, support their patient advocacy goals and work together to improve the lives of patients and families in need.









Ms. Gorski is a well-established biotechnology executive with over 20 years of experience specializing in patient advocacy for rare disease communities, including supporting clinical trial and access strategies, patient engagement and disease awareness communications. In 2017, Ms. Gorski founded a consultancy business to advise biotechnology companies in the U.S. and Europe on patient advocacy and communications strategies, working to support innovation and access to therapies that can address unmet medical needs and transform lives. She also spent several years at Sanofi Genzyme where she led global communications for rare diseases, including lysosomal storage disorders, for their clinical development programs, patient advocacy programs and disease awareness initiatives. She later joined Sanofi Genzymes Global Patient Advocacy team where she initiated programs to support disease awareness, provide caregiver support and communicate clinical program updates. She began her career at the global public relations agency Brodeur Worldwide and eventually moved to an in-house role at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she oversaw communications activities for 12 divisions worldwide, financial media relations, and executive communications. Additionally, she currently serves as a board member of Our Odyssey, an organization dedicated to connecting young adults impacted by a rare or chronic condition with social and emotional support in the hope of improving our quality of life.









About Cyclo Therapeutics









Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Companys Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of three ongoing formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol Cyclo intravenously in Alzheimers Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimers Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the Companys website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.









