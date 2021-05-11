El Pollo Loco Unveils Improved Eco-Conscious Packaging System-Wide

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (El Pollo Loco or Company) ( LOCO), the nations leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is eliminating its use of Styrofoam and continuing its improvements to customers off-premises dining experience with a system-wide rollout of clear, eco-conscious Thermo-To-Go packaging that keeps food hotter for a fresh-from-the-grill taste in every bite.



El Pollo Loco is committed to enhancing the convenience and overall experience of off-premises dining, which continues to grow exponentially and currently comprises the bulk of our business, El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca said. Not only is our new Thermo-To-Go packaging better for the environment, but its also sturdier and has an appealing aesthetic that showcases our delicious food while preserving heat and quality.

The transition to the Thermo-To-Go containers, which are made from partially recycled materials, will remove 1.9 million cubic feet of Styrofoam the equivalent of 21 Olympic-size swimming pools from the national waste stream annually.

El Pollo Locos off-premises business has burgeoned since 2019, with delivery sales jumping by 250% and its already robust drive-thru business growing by 43%. In the last year, El Pollo Loco has introduced GPS-enabled curbside pickup, drive-thru enhancements and other improvements to its off-premises offerings as part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy; however, the pandemic-induced growth in off-premises business served as further incentive to accelerate the rollout of additional upgrades, including the move to better packaging.

The new Thermo-To-Go packaging is a continuation of El Pollo Locos commitment to being an industry leader in safe and reliable off-premises dining, which it kicked off with its switch to tamper-free, sealable delivery bags at the start of the pandemic. It also aligns with El Pollo Locos recent adoption of a modern, design-forward approach that complements its high-quality food and offers customers an exceptional and enjoyable experience at every touchpoint.

El Pollo Locos Tostadas switched to Thermo-To-Go packaging in late April and the restaurants famous Fire-grilled Chicken will be sold in the new containers system-wide by the end of May.

For additional information, visit ElPolloLoco.com.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) is the nations leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

