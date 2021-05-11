Logo
U.S. Workers Show Resilience Amid Pandemic, According to Travelers Survey

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the results of the Travelers Mental Wellness Checkup, a national survey of 2,000 employed adults across more than 10 industries. Most respondents reported experiencing some type of negative effect on their mental health since the pandemic began last year: 59% have worried about losing a loved one, 50% have suffered from loneliness and 37% said their level of personal stress has worsened.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005770/en/

Travelers survey of employed adults uncovered resilience amid pandemic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Travelers survey of employed adults uncovered resilience amid pandemic. (Graphic: Business Wire)



However, respondents have remained resilient, as most reported that their mental state appears to be recovering, with 73% describing their current mental health as excellent or good up from 67% in the early months of the pandemic.



Understanding an employees mental health plays an important role in managing workplace injuries, said Dr. Marcos Iglesias, Vice President and Chief Medical Director at Travelers. The pandemic has likely affected the many psychosocial factors that can complicate the healing process and delay the time it takes to recover from a physical injury. Its encouraging to see workers mental health trending back toward pre-pandemic levels because when employees are in a good mental state, they are safer, more productive and can often recuperate quicker if they do get hurt.



Positivity and the use of coping mechanisms are likely contributing to the improving outlooks. When asked to name any silver lining theyve experienced during the pandemic, most employed adults (84%) identified at least one of the following, including:





  • Having a job (41%).





  • Saving money (34%).





  • Working remotely (29%).





  • Ability to multitask between personal and professional responsibilities (24%).





  • Picking up a new hobby (20%).





  • Not commuting (19%).





  • Connecting with others virtually (15%).





Exercise and spending time with family were the top ways that respondents described managing loneliness and stress over the last year, followed by using social media, spending time with pets and reaching out to friends or co-workers. Coping strategies varied somewhat by age group: baby boomers were more likely to keep in touch with others, while millennials were more likely to turn to social media or a new hobby.



The survey also found a correlation between employer-provided resources and workers mental health. Thirty percent of respondents who believe their employer has provided ample mental health resources also reported that their ability to manage stress improved during the pandemic, and one-third (33%) noted that loyalty to their employer increased. Meanwhile, 42% of workers who feel their employer has not provided enough mental health support said their ability to manage stress worsened during the pandemic, and 29% said loyalty to their employer decreased.



Dr. Iglesias added, Its important to note that employers can positively affect the overall well-being of their employees by taking a more holistic view of their health beyond just physical safety.



To download the report and learn more about the findings, including generation- and industry-specific differences, please visit Travelers.com%2Fmentalhealth.



About the Travelers Mental Wellness Checkup



Morning Consult conducted a national online survey of 2,000 employed adults, ages 18 to 64, in March 2021, regarding their general mental health and well-being as the pandemic continues. The survey was commissioned by Travelers.



About Travelers



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005770/en/

