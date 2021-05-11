Lincoln Financial Group's Heather Deichler Receives Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT Award from Digital Insurance





Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Heather Deichler, senior vice president and head of Lincolns MoneyGuard Product Management, has been recognized by Digital Insurance on its 2021 Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT list.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005691/en/

Heather Deichler, SVP, MoneyGuard Product Management (Photo: Business Wire)





The Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT Award recognizes innovative contributions that women executives under the age of 40 are making in all areas of the insurance industry. Digital Insurance honors these transformative women leaders who are bringing the industry into the connected future.









Heather brings passion and commitment to the MoneyGuard business, said Mike Burns, senior vice president, Life Solutions, Lincoln Financial Group. She is laser-focused on evolving and innovating the business while consistently achieving top results and helping more people plan for their long-term care needs. Heather is well deserving of this honor, and we sincerely congratulate her.









Deichler was recognized for her leading role in developing, implementing and overseeing the launch of Lincolns newest long-term care planning option in the MoneyGuard solutions line. The product was designed to give clients more control over decisions affecting them and offers the ability to start planning when they are younger and allow their benefits to grow over time.









"Heather stood out for her quick thinking in leading the fully virtual development of a product that met the unique economic circumstances of the last year, said Nathan Golia, editor-in-chief of Digital Insurance. Congratulations to her and her team."









Deichler joined Lincoln in October 2019 from New York Life where she most recently held the position of head of Long-Term Care and Linked Benefits Products, Marketing, Communication and Strategy. Heather has also held leadership roles in the NY Lifes Group and Worksite business, its Group Membership Association Department, and Executive Benefits. Before joining New York Life, Heather worked at a law firm specializing in municipal law, public finance and corporate governance. Heather holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Vassar College and a law degree from Pace University.









Deichler is active in the community as a member of the Greensboro, N.C. Chamber of Commerce GROW Oversight Committee.









About Lincoln Financial Group









Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $303 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes Worlds Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweeks Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.









LCN-3576378-050421





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005691/en/