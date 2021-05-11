Boxlight Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to Provide Professional Development

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Boxlight Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to Provide Professional Development

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a Service Partner giving Google Cloud educators the ability to receive specialized professional development focused on improving knowledge and skills with Google Cloud tools.



As a Google Cloud partner, Boxlight through its Professional Development division EOS Education - offers educators customized professional development and support specific to Google Workspace for Education and Google Cloud functions. This includes, but is not limited to





  • live training sessions to successfully integrate Google Workspace to enhance teacher effectiveness and improve learning outcomes,





  • online, self-paced courses to grow Google Workspace skills with the goal of improved efficiency and management of Google Workspace for every learning environment, including hybrid,





  • ongoing support to educators who may need extra assistance for successful implementation, and





  • custom professional development programs that provide school leadership with needed resources to meet school needs, such as addressing learning gaps.





Dr. Alexandra Leis, CEO of Boxlight EOS Education, stated, We are incredibly excited about becoming a Google Cloud partner in the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. Although we are a new partner, we are not new to Google Cloud and have worked with thousands of teachers to successfully implement Google Clouds tools for educators in all environments in the past few years. We have observed the remarkable enthusiasm from teachers once they learn to actively use Google Workspace for Education tools for instruction. Boxlight is committed to helping more teachers gain that enthusiasm and realize the full potential of Google Workspace for Education.



For more information on how Boxlight-EOS will support educators through Professional Development services, visit Boxlight.com.



About Boxlight Corporation



Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (Boxlight) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com%2F.



Forward Looking Statements



This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlights filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005182/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)