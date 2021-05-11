Boxlight Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to Provide Professional Development





Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a Service Partner giving Google Cloud educators the ability to receive specialized professional development focused on improving knowledge and skills with Google Cloud tools.









As a Google Cloud partner, Boxlight through its Professional Development division EOS Education - offers educators customized professional development and support specific to Google Workspace for Education and Google Cloud functions. This includes, but is not limited to















live training sessions to successfully integrate Google Workspace to enhance teacher effectiveness and improve learning outcomes,









live training sessions to successfully integrate Google Workspace to enhance teacher effectiveness and improve learning outcomes,



online, self-paced courses to grow Google Workspace skills with the goal of improved efficiency and management of Google Workspace for every learning environment, including hybrid,









online, self-paced courses to grow Google Workspace skills with the goal of improved efficiency and management of Google Workspace for every learning environment, including hybrid,



ongoing support to educators who may need extra assistance for successful implementation, and









ongoing support to educators who may need extra assistance for successful implementation, and



custom professional development programs that provide school leadership with needed resources to meet school needs, such as addressing learning gaps.













Dr. Alexandra Leis, CEO of Boxlight EOS Education, stated, We are incredibly excited about becoming a Google Cloud partner in the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. Although we are a new partner, we are not new to Google Cloud and have worked with thousands of teachers to successfully implement Google Clouds tools for educators in all environments in the past few years. We have observed the remarkable enthusiasm from teachers once they learn to actively use Google Workspace for Education tools for instruction. Boxlight is committed to helping more teachers gain that enthusiasm and realize the full potential of Google Workspace for Education.









For more information on how Boxlight-EOS will support educators through Professional Development services, visit Boxlight.com.









About Boxlight Corporation









Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (Boxlight) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com%2F.









Forward Looking Statements









This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlights filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005182/en/