Tyler Technologies Announces 2021 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners





Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is proud to announce its 2021+Tyler+Public+Sector+Excellence+Award winners. The company selected 31 public sector clients as winners from a broad and diverse field of applicants after demonstrating their excellence in developing, deploying, or maintaining Tyler solutions within their jurisdictions in innovative ways.









Tylers excellence awards were announced at this years annual Tyler Connect user conference, which was attended virtually by more than 5,000 clients. Tyler Connect offered more than 600 classes for attendees, and allowed clients to network with peers, share best practices, and learn new processes related to their Tyler solutions.









Our Tyler Excellence Award winners continue to raise the bar on using technology to create real change in their communities, and this year was no different, said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. We are proud to recognize these clients for their excellence in making their jurisdictions more vibrant, more efficient, and more productive.









These jurisdictions were recognized for their significant commitment to public service and striving for greater efficiency and effectiveness in serving their communities. More information about each winning jurisdiction can be found on our winners page here.









Appraisal & Tax Winners















DeKalb County Tax Commissioners Office, Georgia









DeKalb County Tax Commissioners Office, Georgia



Fort Bend Central Appraisal District, Texas













Civic Services Winners















City of McKinney, Texas









City of McKinney, Texas



City of Temecula, California













Courts & Justice Winners















City of Victoria Municipal Court, Texas









City of Victoria Municipal Court, Texas



Denton County, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Texas









Denton County, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Texas



Indiana Supreme Court Office of Judicial Administration, Indiana









Indiana Supreme Court Office of Judicial Administration, Indiana



Okaloosa County Clerk of Circuit Court, Florida









Okaloosa County Clerk of Circuit Court, Florida



Superior Court of California, County of Placer









Superior Court of California, County of Placer



Williamson County Justice Technology Team, Texas













Cybersecurity Winner















Richland County School District One, South Carolina













Data & Insights Winners















City and County of San Francisco, California









City and County of San Francisco, California



Pierce County, Washington









Pierce County, Washington



Ramsey County, Minnesota









Ramsey County, Minnesota



State of Connecticut













ERP Winners















Benton County, Oregon









Benton County, Oregon



City of Santa Monica, California









City of Santa Monica, California



City of Tulsa, Oklahoma









City of Tulsa, Oklahoma



New Castle County, Delaware









New Castle County, Delaware



Southeast Michigan Council of Governments









Southeast Michigan Council of Governments



Town of Davie Purchasing Division, Florida













Land & Official Records Winner















Washtenaw County Clerk/Register, Michigan













Platform Technologies Winner















Chainbridge Solutions, Fairfax, Virginia













Public Safety Winners















Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming









Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming



City of Salina Police Department, Kansas









City of Salina Police Department, Kansas



Hays County, Texas













Schools Winners















Belleville Township High School District 201, Illinois









Belleville Township High School District 201, Illinois



Detroit Public Schools Community District, Michigan









Detroit Public Schools Community District, Michigan



Fort Mill School District, South Carolina









Fort Mill School District, South Carolina



Mission Consolidated Independent School District, Texas









Mission Consolidated Independent School District, Texas



Township High School District 214, Illinois













Tyler's Excellence Award submissions were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership and judged on the following criteria:















Organizational efficiency and productivity









Organizational efficiency and productivity



Organizational responsiveness to employees, vendors, or citizens









Organizational responsiveness to employees, vendors, or citizens



Business value









Business value



Innovation in using Tyler applications or services in unique ways









Innovation in using Tyler applications or services in unique ways



Relevance to other organizations using Tyler solutions









Relevance to other organizations using Tyler solutions



COVID-19 response in handling transitions, changes, and/or other effects from the pandemic













About Tyler Technologies, Inc.









Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005072/en/