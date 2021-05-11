Logo
Tyler Technologies Announces 2021 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is proud to announce its 2021+Tyler+Public+Sector+Excellence+Award winners. The company selected 31 public sector clients as winners from a broad and diverse field of applicants after demonstrating their excellence in developing, deploying, or maintaining Tyler solutions within their jurisdictions in innovative ways.



Tylers excellence awards were announced at this years annual Tyler Connect user conference, which was attended virtually by more than 5,000 clients. Tyler Connect offered more than 600 classes for attendees, and allowed clients to network with peers, share best practices, and learn new processes related to their Tyler solutions.



Our Tyler Excellence Award winners continue to raise the bar on using technology to create real change in their communities, and this year was no different, said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. We are proud to recognize these clients for their excellence in making their jurisdictions more vibrant, more efficient, and more productive.



These jurisdictions were recognized for their significant commitment to public service and striving for greater efficiency and effectiveness in serving their communities. More information about each winning jurisdiction can be found on our winners page here.



Appraisal & Tax Winners





  • DeKalb County Tax Commissioners Office, Georgia





  • Fort Bend Central Appraisal District, Texas





Civic Services Winners





  • City of McKinney, Texas





  • City of Temecula, California





Courts & Justice Winners





  • City of Victoria Municipal Court, Texas





  • Denton County, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Texas





  • Indiana Supreme Court Office of Judicial Administration, Indiana





  • Okaloosa County Clerk of Circuit Court, Florida





  • Superior Court of California, County of Placer





  • Williamson County Justice Technology Team, Texas





Cybersecurity Winner





  • Richland County School District One, South Carolina





Data & Insights Winners





  • City and County of San Francisco, California





  • Pierce County, Washington





  • Ramsey County, Minnesota





  • State of Connecticut





ERP Winners





  • Benton County, Oregon





  • City of Santa Monica, California





  • City of Tulsa, Oklahoma





  • New Castle County, Delaware





  • Southeast Michigan Council of Governments





  • Town of Davie Purchasing Division, Florida





Land & Official Records Winner





  • Washtenaw County Clerk/Register, Michigan





Platform Technologies Winner





  • Chainbridge Solutions, Fairfax, Virginia





Public Safety Winners





  • Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming





  • City of Salina Police Department, Kansas





  • Hays County, Texas





Schools Winners





  • Belleville Township High School District 201, Illinois





  • Detroit Public Schools Community District, Michigan





  • Fort Mill School District, South Carolina





  • Mission Consolidated Independent School District, Texas





  • Township High School District 214, Illinois





Tyler's Excellence Award submissions were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership and judged on the following criteria:





  • Organizational efficiency and productivity





  • Organizational responsiveness to employees, vendors, or citizens





  • Business value





  • Innovation in using Tyler applications or services in unique ways





  • Relevance to other organizations using Tyler solutions





  • COVID-19 response in handling transitions, changes, and/or other effects from the pandemic





About Tyler Technologies, Inc.



Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

