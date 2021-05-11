Alexion Shareholders Approve Acquisition by AstraZeneca





Alexion+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced that its shareholders have voted to adopt and approve the previously announced agreement to be acquired by AstraZeneca at a special meeting of shareholders held today.









Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Alexion, said: Were very pleased with todays affirmative shareholder vote, which brings us one step closer to completing a transaction that will accelerate the combined companys ability to develop and provide access to life-changing medicines for patients with rare and devastating diseases around the world.









Subject to receipt of additional regulatory clearances, the acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.









About Alexion









Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases and devastating conditions through the discovery, development and commercialization of life-changing medicines. As a leader in rare diseases for more than 25 years, Alexion has developed and commercializes two approved complement inhibitors to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), as well as the first and only approved complement inhibitor to treat anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Alexion also has two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies for patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic disorders, hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) as well as the first and only approved Factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent. In addition, the company is developing several mid-to-late-stage therapies, including a copper-binding agent for Wilson disease, an anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) antibody for rare Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated diseases and an oral Factor D inhibitor as well as several early-stage therapies, including one for light chain (AL) amyloidosis, a second oral Factor D inhibitor and a third complement inhibitor. Alexion focuses its research efforts on novel molecules and targets in the complement cascade and its development efforts on the core therapeutic areas of hematology, nephrology, neurology, metabolic disorders, cardiology and ophthalmology. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Alexion has offices around the globe and serves patients in more than 50 countries. This press release and further information about Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.









