Meredith Corporation Launches Paw Print Magazine Tailored for Cat and Dog Owners

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation(NYSE: MDP), a leading media company reaching almost 70% of all pet owners in the U.S., including nearly 80 million dog owners and over 40 million cat owners, today announced the launch of Paw Print, the largest consumer magazine dedicated to pet families, according to MediaRadar, which will be sent to select subscribers of Meredith. The new publication is designed to deliver an informative, joyful experience to readers, giving them useful and entertaining pet information in every issue. Paw Print is a companion to DailyPaws.com, which launched in 2020 as Meredith's digital brand, publishing high-quality pet-care content. Mars Petcare will serve as launch sponsor.

"Paw Print is a clear progression toward serving Meredith's pet consumers with desired content in a print product," said George Baer III, VP, Managing Director of Foundry 360 @ Meredith. "Building on the momentum from DailyPaws.com, which launched last year and got off to a strong start exceeding 2 million unique monthly viewers, the magazine will be delivered to 1 million Meredith consumers who own both a dog and a catmaking it the single largest pet magazine serving this growing market."

Pet ownership is on the rise in the U.S. with nearly 85 million households having at least one pet at home, according to a recent survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA). With 63.4 million canine and 42.7 million feline households, most Americans identify as cat or dog parents. The role of pets has evolved, with younger generations viewing pets as akin to children and friendsand worthy of spoiling and shared experiences.

"This past year has taught us just how much having pets at home enhances our overall happiness and well-being," said Diane di Costanzo, Editor in Chief of Paw Print. "Paw Print serves the needs of pet parents by giving them ways to make their homes more pet-friendly and ensuring that their pets live healthier lives."

Mars Petcare's second annual BETTER CITIES FOR PETS Program Report, "Pets in a Pandemic," revealed how pet ownership has evolved with the pandemic and shows that for the majority (86%), pets have been a top source of companionship this year. Pet owners are hopeful to have their companions at their sides when it comes to their daily routines moving forward.

"With the emotional bond between people and their pets stronger than ever, we have a great opportunity to continue to deepen our connection with pet parents," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "Pairing our industry expertise with Meredith's platforms allows us to share the health and wellness content pet owners are seeking."

Meredith's wide range of pet coveragefeatured across brands, including PEOPLE, REAL SIMPLE, Southern Living and PARENTSis extremely popular among the company's overall audience of more than 190 million. Meredith publishes more than 30 magazines in categories that span every phase of life and touch every aspect of consumers' households, including celebrity and entertainment news, house and home, food, health, fitness and parenting.

Mars Petcare touches the lives of more pets and pet owners than any other global organization through its pet nutrition brands, veterinary practices, technological solutions and advocacy for pet adoption and pet-friendly cities. Guided by the company's stated purpose "A Better World for Pets" Mars Petcare's 85,000 associates across more than 55 countries work tirelessly toward a world in which there are more healthy, happy and welcomed pets.

ABOUT MEREDITH'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP (NMG)

Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted experiences that resonate with a highly captive and expansive audience. Our content reaches consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Our powerful brands have enabled Meredith to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio The Foundry, and the Meredith Data Studio, whose proprietary first-party data and insights are leveraged for National Media Group offerings.

ABOUT MARS PETCARE

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets including brands PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, ROYAL CANIN, NUTRO, GREENIES, SHEBA, CESAR, IAMS and EUKANUBA as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

