Sunyard i80 Android Mobile Payment Terminal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Making Security the Core of Mobile E-payment

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, May 11, 2021

HANGZHOU, China, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, ushered in its new upgraded Android Mobile Payment Terminal i80 recently. Catering to trends, the operating system is improved to Android 7.0. Also, the functions of fingerprint and dual SIM cards are realized to expand its business and make valuable contributions to the company's long-standing collaboration with various partners.

Full series of Sunyard's Products

In any electronic payment, security is one of the most critical elements of payment solutions, especially we cannot prevent personal information to be disclosed. Needless to say, the payment modernization benefits our payment behavior in recent years, varying from cash to face recognition. On this very note, how merchants can make their customers feel safe could give them a leg up when selling into markets.

The right fit for your guaranteed payment

That's why we are proud to recommend Sunyard's classical generation of the mobile payment terminal i80, which is certified by PCI PTS and NFC Contactless. Powered by a customized Android O.S., the i80 is designed with a special security processor and a triple-level PUK system. In this connection, multiple protections, including self-destruction of security, can come in handy to prevent your information from leakage.

To top all it off, the built-in fingerprint module allows faster, super-high security and accurate transaction to consumers. Matched with the function of a touchscreen display, a protective cover is rolled out to give consumers a more ideal experience.

Integrated communications to support Omni-channel payment

The i80 Android mobile payment terminal is a hyper stable performance choice in any payment scenario with alternative peripheral ports, boasting full communications of 4G, 3G, GPRS, Wi-Fi(Hotspot supported), and Bluetooth.

Therefore, all kinds of payments such as bank cards, QR code, Huawei Pay, and Apple Pay are accessible to streamline your seamless transactions even during peak business hours with an embedded high-speed thermal printer.

Superior battery life

For longer operation, trouble-free experience, and more effective performance, the i80 uses a high-capacity battery with low consumption. In practice, the unfailing service of i80 shall not be less than 5000 hours in the normal condition equipped with a stunning high definition 5.5-inch color touchscreen display.

At Sunyard, we're constantly expanding and evolving our portfolio of products to help you grow your business. Everything we do is backed by the expertise, support, and commitment that you already trust us for.

Our culture of care means we invest time, energy, and resources to develop products you can count on. We care about quality as much as you do. Whether you need advice, more information or to make an order, we're here to help.

Get in touch: [email protected]

About Sunyard

Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunyard-i80-android-mobile-payment-terminal-301288560.html

SOURCE Sunyard Technology Co.,ltd

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)