Sally Beauty Holdings Appoints Ellery Fisher as Group Vice President of E-commerce and Digital

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sally Beauty Holdings Appoints Ellery Fisher as Group Vice President of E-commerce and Digital

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ellery Fisher joins Sally Beauty Holdings to Enhance Innovation of the Omni-Channel Customer Experience

PR Newswire

DENTON, Texas, May 11, 2021

DENTON, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) announced the appointment of Ellery Fisher as Group Vice President of E-commerce & Digital. He will lead the Sally Beauty and Cosmo Prof E-commerce and Digital Product teams.

Ellery Fisher, Group Vice President of E-commerce & Digital, Sally Beauty Holdings

Fisher joins the team with a vision to further drive Sally Beauty Holdings' strategic digital efforts; inspiring a sense of community for digital shoppers by driving interaction and engagement across platforms. His aim is to lead by collaborating cross-functionally towards a shared mission: enhancing and growing the omni-channel shopping experience through innovative solutions based on customer and stylist behaviors, needs, and preferences.

"The digital experience is rapidly changing and more important to our customers than ever before. It is the front door to our brand, and customers expect a seamless and integrated experience across all our channels," said Chris Brickman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Sally Beauty Holdings. "Ellery is a proven leader with exceptional experience growing and scaling top organizations in e-commerce. We are excited for Ellery to bring his impressive e-retail, brand e-commerce, and marketplace knowledge to Sally Beauty Holdings to help drive our omni-channel efforts."

Before joining Sally Beauty Holdings, Fisher was the Vice President of E-commerce and Financial Services for H-E-B where he led the business to first-time profitability and grew market share. Previously, he held various leadership roles with companies including Kraft Heinz, Walmart, Amazon, and Target. Fisher is a graduate of the University of Minnesota where he earned his bachelor's degree in International Relations.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates approximately 5,000 stores, including 142 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion, Generic Value Products, Beyond the Zone and Silk Elements as well as professional lines such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair and Hot Shot Tools. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico and CHI, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Sally Beauty Holdings Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sally-beauty-holdings-appoints-ellery-fisher-as-group-vice-president-of-e-commerce-and-digital-301285070.html

SOURCE Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)