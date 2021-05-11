Paychex Prepares Customers for Post-Pandemic Economy with Spring '21 Release

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paychex, Inc., the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, announced new functionality to Paychex Flex, the all-in-one solution for HR, payroll, and benefits. The Spring '21 release helps businesses with the need to increase the speed of hiring and onboarding new employees, as well as giving them the ability to better understand, measure, and manage labor costs. In addition, Paychex continues to enhance its solutions to support businesses as they navigate federal stimulus programs and work to meet state-mandated retirement planning.

"With more Americans getting vaccinated, many state restrictions relaxing, and businesses reopening, the competition for talent is fierce," said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "As we look ahead to the new normal, cash flow and talent management will continue to present unique challenges for employers, especially as millions of employees have renewed expectations for how, when, and where they work. Organizations' ability to successfully navigate these new norms, as well as maximize the government stimulus available to them, will be critical during the post-pandemic recovery."

The Spring '21 release includes:

Onboarding Self-Service: In an increasingly competitive hiring market, enhancements to the onboarding self-service experience will help accelerate speed-to-hire and lessen the administrative burden on business leaders. The latest upgrades simplify the user experience for entering and reviewing new-hire information, including the ability for administrators to invite new hires to register for Paychex Flex, electronically complete direct deposit and Form W-4, as well as digitally make bank and tax selections within the application. All actions are powered by an integrated e-signature solution that is designed with security and efficiency at the forefront and enables users to initiate processes on any device at their convenience.

"We continue to evolve our next generation of talent management products to help business leaders find, hire, and retain employees quickly and effectively with an eye on driving engagement and managing labor costs," Hammond added. "Our solutions today are more relevant than ever, and I couldn't be more confident in saying that Paychex is fully prepared to help businesses succeed and thrive in the future of work."

All updates in the Spring '21 release are available today for current Paychex Flex customers. Learn how Paychex Flex helps businesses achieve their business goals during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

