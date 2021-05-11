Stellantis Earns Spot on DiversityInc's 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity List

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Twelfth time the company has earned one of DiversityInc's top recognitions since the ratings were established in 2001

Company also earned spots on DiversityInc's Top Companies for Supplier Diversity and Top Companies for People With Disabilities specialty lists

A longstanding, enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion supports a work culture where all employees are engaged, included and respected

Sophisticated supplier diversity programs continue to differentiate Stellantis as a diversity leader

The editors of DiversityInc magazine have named Stellantis to the magazine's 2021 list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity in the U.S. and to the specialty lists of Top Companies for Supplier Diversity and Top Companies for People with Disabilities.



This is the 12th year the company has earned a place among the magazine's Top 50 or Noteworthy Companies for Diversity since the ratings were established in 2001.

Stellantis ranked 43rd on the list of 50 Top Companies for Diversity, and eighth and 17th, respectively, on the Top Companies for Supplier Diversity and Top Companies for People with Disabilities specialty lists.



These annual benchmarks recognize the best diversity-management leaders in the U.S. Selected companies excel in such areas as hiring, developing and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ employees and veterans, as well as programs that support supplier diversity, DiversityInc notes.



More than 1,800 companies participated in the 2021 evaluation.



"Stellantis values the recognition and feedback we receive from influential organizations like DiversityInc," said Lottie Holland, Director Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement, Stellantis North America. "Our company has a longstanding, enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion, striving to create a work culture that enables each of our employees to realize their potential and fueling the company pursuit of consistently strong business results."



Examples of the company's recent diversity accomplishments include:

Inclusion in Latina Style magazine's Top 50 Report of companies providing a supportive work environment for Latinas

magazine's Top 50 Report of companies providing a supportive work environment for Latinas Inclusion in Winds of Change magazine's annual list of top companies providing careers, development and recruiting opportunities for Indigenous STEM professionals

Internally, the company supports 11 business resource groups representing a range of affinity communities, including African ancestry, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ, veterans, Native Americans, women, Middle Eastern, disability and working parents.



These employee-directed groups are led by two executive sponsors, and individually and collectively pursue initiatives that enhance the Stellantis work culture by focusing on career development of members, celebrating multicultural differences and bringing value to the company and external communities through volunteer, charitable and strategic activities.



A key competitive differentiator of the company's commitment to diversity continues to be its leadership providing opportunities for diverse suppliers.



This commitment ensures new opportunities are offered to grow certified minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses. The company also tracks spend among LGBTQ-owned suppliers and enterprises owned by people with disabilities.



Since 1983, the company has purchased more than $90 billion from minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned suppliers. In 2020, Stellantis in North America spent nearly $7 billion with diverse suppliers.



The company has recently received the following honors for its supplier diversity efforts:

Back-to-back Corporation of the Year award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council

Benchmark Corporation of the Year recognition from Rainbow Push Coalitiom

Supplier Excellence Award from the Great Lakes Women Business Council

Top Corporation Gold Award from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

President's Award from Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council

In 2020, Stellantis in North America was the only automaker to offer its trademark MatchMaker business-to-business event virtually, which was attended by more than 1,000 diverse business owners.



"Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc Top 50 and Noteworthy Companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders," notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc.



The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 and Noteworthy Companies for Diversity lists began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2021 Top 50 and Noteworthy Companies for Diversity results will be featured on DiversityInc.com and in DiversityInc magazine.



Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

