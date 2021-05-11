Aramark Names Healthcare Industry Veteran Bart Kaericher as President & CEO Of Company's Healthcare Division





Bart Kaericher has been named the President and CEO of Aramarks Healthcare division, reporting to Marc Bruno, Chief Operating Officer for the companys U.S. Food and Facilities sector. In his role, Kaericher will be responsible for Aramarks growing healthcare business.





Bart Kaericher has been named the President and CEO of Aramarks Healthcare division for the companys U.S. Food and Facilities sector. In his role, Kaericher will be responsible for Aramarks growing healthcare business.





Barts strategic vision and strong lineage of leadership will be a significant asset to Aramark, said Bruno. Our healthcare division is poised for tremendous expansion in the United States and Barts depth of experience will help accelerate our companys growth and our quality of service will surely be enhanced under his tenure.









Before joining Aramark, Kaericher served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Retention & Strategic Partnerships for Morrison and Crothall, divisions of Compass Group, NAD.









While at Compass, he played an instrumental role in driving new business and building a culture focused on healthy growth. Kaericher also served as sales leader & architect on several prominent account wins and led strategic retention efforts for several of the companys most strategic clients. Prior to his tenure with Compass Group, NAD, Kaericher worked for more than a decade at B. Braun Medical Inc.









Healthcare has been an amazing place to build my career. Its dynamic pace, constantly changing conditions and creation of healing environments has always been a draw for me, said Kaericher. Aramark Healthcare is a top-flight organization with a rich heritage and an outstanding reputation. The companys dedication to its high-quality people and partners, combined with its laser focus on service, quality, and patient experience, has created a culture that makes it the right partner for healthcare needs.









Kaericher recently completed Cornell Universitys Executive Healthcare Leadership certificate online program. He holds an MBA in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Marketing from Saint Joseph University in Philadelphia, PA, and a BS in Business from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.









