Aramark Names Healthcare Industry Veteran Bart Kaericher as President & CEO Of Company's Healthcare Division

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aramark Names Healthcare Industry Veteran Bart Kaericher as President & CEO Of Company's Healthcare Division

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Bart Kaericher has been named the President and CEO of Aramarks Healthcare division, reporting to Marc Bruno, Chief Operating Officer for the companys U.S. Food and Facilities sector. In his role, Kaericher will be responsible for Aramarks growing healthcare business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005672/en/

Bart Kaericher has been named the President and CEO of Aramarks Healthcare division for the companys U.S. Food and Facilities sector. In his role, Kaericher will be responsible for Aramarks growing healthcare business. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bart Kaericher has been named the President and CEO of Aramarks Healthcare division for the companys U.S. Food and Facilities sector. In his role, Kaericher will be responsible for Aramarks growing healthcare business. (Photo: Business Wire)



Barts strategic vision and strong lineage of leadership will be a significant asset to Aramark, said Bruno. Our healthcare division is poised for tremendous expansion in the United States and Barts depth of experience will help accelerate our companys growth and our quality of service will surely be enhanced under his tenure.



Before joining Aramark, Kaericher served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Retention & Strategic Partnerships for Morrison and Crothall, divisions of Compass Group, NAD.



While at Compass, he played an instrumental role in driving new business and building a culture focused on healthy growth. Kaericher also served as sales leader & architect on several prominent account wins and led strategic retention efforts for several of the companys most strategic clients. Prior to his tenure with Compass Group, NAD, Kaericher worked for more than a decade at B. Braun Medical Inc.



Healthcare has been an amazing place to build my career. Its dynamic pace, constantly changing conditions and creation of healing environments has always been a draw for me, said Kaericher. Aramark Healthcare is a top-flight organization with a rich heritage and an outstanding reputation. The companys dedication to its high-quality people and partners, combined with its laser focus on service, quality, and patient experience, has created a culture that makes it the right partner for healthcare needs.



Kaericher recently completed Cornell Universitys Executive Healthcare Leadership certificate online program. He holds an MBA in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Marketing from Saint Joseph University in Philadelphia, PA, and a BS in Business from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.



About Aramark


Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the worlds leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityIncs Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, the Forbes list of Americas Best Employers for Diversity, the Human Rights Campaign Foundations Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005672/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)