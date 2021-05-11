Logo
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (MCOA ) ( MCOA), a diversified holding company with wholly owned subsidiaries and financial investments in various private and publicly traded companies across the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus M. Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference as follows:

Date:Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time:2:20 PM Eastern Time
Webcast:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqcBAxa4o5o

The presentation will be webcast live and available for 7 days thereafter using the link provided above.

About the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between small cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.
Marijuana Company of America Inc. is a diversified holding company with wholly owned subsidiaries and financial investments in various private and publicly traded companies across the Cannabis industry emerging company offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector. Marijuana Company of America Inc. (

MCOA, Financial) changed its strategy in 2020 and focused on acquisitions, as well as its sales & marketing efforts of MCOAs wholly owned hempsmart premium brand of hemp-based CBD (legal cannabidiol) products both domestically and internationally. Strategic decisions and long-range planning have also led the company to pivot away from farming and focus on supplying the cannabis industry across an ever-expanding market landscape.

Legal Status of Cannabis
While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. 811) and illegal under the federal law.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek, intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

Contact
[email protected]
[email protected]
888-777-4362

