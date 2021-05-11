Three FireEye Leaders Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List





FireEye%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The+Channel+Company, has named Kimberly Jaecksch, Janice Kennedy, and Melinda Long to the highly respected Women+of+the+Channel+list+for+2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.





The women honored on this years list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.









Each of these FireEye employees brings their own unique contribution to the channel, as summarized below:









As an Account Manager for Public Sector Distribution, Kimberly Jaecksch helps build pipeline and close opportunities throughout the channel. She was nominated for Women of the Channel for the third year in a row by Carahsoft, one of FireEyes leading distribution partners with whom she works closely. The nomination highlighted the enablement initiative she has undertaken which has much improved the ease with which Carahsoft is able to sell and market the FireEye portfolio of solutions.









Janice Kennedy is a Director of Channel Sales for FireEyes controls agnostic brand, Mandiant Solutions. Kennedy has been focused on enabling and educating strategic FireEye partners on Mandiant Security Validation though advanced go to market programs. Kennedy has helped partners to augment existing solution offerings with their own unique value, while building a collaborative foundation of measurable and repeatable profitability.









As a Federal Channel Account Manager, Melinda Long is focused on core partner revenue growth in the areas of the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Intelligence Community. Long has focused on helping existing core partners grow their businesses while breaking into new territories with emerging partners.









CRNs 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth, said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.









Having these FireEye employees recognized by CRNs Women of the Channel list signifies their impressive impact, said Bill Robbins, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at FireEye. Even through a period of change with the challenges the pandemic has brought on, these individuals and their teams creatively evolved programs so our valued+partners can continue to deliver highly-relevant market solutions that spotlight their cybersecurity services expertise.









