Three FireEye Leaders Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Three FireEye Leaders Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



FireEye%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The+Channel+Company, has named Kimberly Jaecksch, Janice Kennedy, and Melinda Long to the highly respected Women+of+the+Channel+list+for+2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005477/en/

FireEye leaders Kimberly Jaecksch, Janice Kennedy, and Melinda Long recognized as CRN Women of the Channel. (Photo: Business Wire)

FireEye leaders Kimberly Jaecksch, Janice Kennedy, and Melinda Long recognized as CRN Women of the Channel. (Photo: Business Wire)



The women honored on this years list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.



Each of these FireEye employees brings their own unique contribution to the channel, as summarized below:



As an Account Manager for Public Sector Distribution, Kimberly Jaecksch helps build pipeline and close opportunities throughout the channel. She was nominated for Women of the Channel for the third year in a row by Carahsoft, one of FireEyes leading distribution partners with whom she works closely. The nomination highlighted the enablement initiative she has undertaken which has much improved the ease with which Carahsoft is able to sell and market the FireEye portfolio of solutions.



Janice Kennedy is a Director of Channel Sales for FireEyes controls agnostic brand, Mandiant Solutions. Kennedy has been focused on enabling and educating strategic FireEye partners on Mandiant Security Validation though advanced go to market programs. Kennedy has helped partners to augment existing solution offerings with their own unique value, while building a collaborative foundation of measurable and repeatable profitability.



As a Federal Channel Account Manager, Melinda Long is focused on core partner revenue growth in the areas of the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Intelligence Community. Long has focused on helping existing core partners grow their businesses while breaking into new territories with emerging partners.



CRNs 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth, said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.



Having these FireEye employees recognized by CRNs Women of the Channel list signifies their impressive impact, said Bill Robbins, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at FireEye. Even through a period of change with the challenges the pandemic has brought on, these individuals and their teams creatively evolved programs so our valued+partners can continue to deliver highly-relevant market solutions that spotlight their cybersecurity services expertise.



The 2021 Women of the Channel list is featured in CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com%2FWOTC. To become a FireEye Affinity Partner, visit www.fireeye.com%2Fpartners.



About FireEye, Inc.



FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.



2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005477/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)