BurgerFi Names Karl Goodhew as Chief Technology Officer

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. ( BFI, BFIIW), one of the nations fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, QSRs 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year and recently voted USA Todays 10Best Readers Choice Top Better-Burger chain for 2021, has hired Karl Goodhew as Chief Technology Officer. Karl Goodhew joins BurgerFi after serving as Director of Software Engineering at Macys Inc. (:M), a $17 billion-dollar, Fortune 500 multi-brand retailer. He has also held positions at Home Depot (: HD), YellowPepper that was acquired by Visa (: V) in 2020, and JCPenney where he was responsible for all aspects of the 5-star rated consumer mobile apps.

Our investments in our digital platforms like our mobile application, loyalty program and online ordering capabilities positioned us well to deal with the dramatic changes in consumer behavior caused by the pandemic. Given the increasingly important role technology plays in our ability to deliver a seamless guest experience and operate as efficiently and profitably as possible, we recognized the need to have a Chief Technology Officer. Were excited to have someone with Karls experience and track record joining our team. I know hell effectively lead our efforts to leverage technology in an even bigger and better way to help us realize the significant growth opportunities we have, said Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi.

For almost a decade, Goodhew has served in leadership roles at various large retailers and start-ups. Goodhew recently helped launch Market by Macys, lead the cloud transformation for Macys and Bloomingdales stores, and built a diverse team of engineers focused on store selling and operations. At YellowPepper, Goodhew built a PCI compliant payment system and integrated the solution into Facebook Messenger. Goodhew has delivered cloud architecture solutions, successful digital customer experiences and secure financial systems throughout his career.

Goodhew has a proven background in engineering and is a product leader with more than 15 years of experience in software development with an emphasis in quality, delivery, and guest experience while managing and overseeing enterprise level programs. As a data-driven decision maker who ensures alignment with all teams while driving business growth, I am confident Karl will make an extraordinary addition to the BurgerFi executive team, said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi.

Goodhew has an architecture and engineering background with thorough understanding of e-commerce, mobile, web technologies as well as modern store systems, legacy systems, and enterprise architecture. He will be working on the modernization of the drive-thru systems at BurgerFi and amplification of the mobile application.



I am excited to build an engineering team that will enable capabilities and features in the loyalty, delivery, and payments space. We are just starting the journey to provide a customer experience that gives the customer the best burger selections when and where they want to order, however they choose. Additionally, I am thrilled to take on the capabilities of BurgerFis extensive omnichannel platforms. Our customers will be excited and rewarded by the leadership teams plans to drive additional innovation throughout our customer experience. By testing new technology and enabling innovative multi-channel services, well position BurgerFi for explosive growth, said Karl Goodhew Chief Technology Officer of BurgerFi.

Goodhew has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Georgia.

About BurgerFi International(BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chickenofferings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was voted the Top Better Burger chain in Fast Casual Restaurants in USA Todays 10Best Readers Choice for 2021, named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of the Year for 2020, placed as the Top Better Burger Chain in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2021, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com . Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended(the "Exchange Act"), including BurgerFi's estimates of its future business outlook, prospects or financial results. Statements regarding BurgerFi's objectives, expectations, intentions, beliefs or strategies, or statements containing words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "plans," "seeks," "implies," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that BurgerFi's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic. Among the important factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially are (i) the impact of any economic recessions in the U.S. and other parts of the world, (ii) fluctuations in the global economy, (iii) BurgerFi's ability of maintaining its margins, (iv) changes in applicable accounting principles or interpretations of such principles, (v) delays in BurgerFi's ability to develop new products and services and market acceptance of new products and services, (vi) rapid technological change, (vii) BurgerFi's ability to attract and retain key management personnel, (viii) the existence of substantial competition, and (ix) other risk factors listed from time to time in BurgerFi's Exchange Act reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and BurgerFi undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

