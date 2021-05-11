Chemtrade Annual and Special Unitholder Meeting Adjourned to May 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT





Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) convened its annual and special meeting of Chemtrade unitholders at 10 a.m. EDT this morning. Due to a lack of quorum, the meeting was then adjourned until Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT to allow Chemtrade unitholders additional time to vote.









Chemtrade unitholders who have already voted do not need to recast their votes. Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked.









The adjourned meeting will be virtual-only via live audio webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fweb.lumiagm.com%2F283819479. Additional information on the items of business can be found in our Management Information Circular on our website and on SEDAR at %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Ewww.sedar.com%3C%2Fspan%3E.





