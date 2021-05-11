Stanley Druckenmiller Warns Fed Policies Pose Risk to US Dollar

While appearing on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday, renowned investor Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) warned that the long-term health of the U.S. dollar could be harmed by the Federal Reserve's policies that were implemented to keep the economy afloat during the pandemic.

While he does not have an issue with the initial actions the central bank took to combat the threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the chairman and CEO of the Duquesne Family Office said they have continued for far too long. He particularly pointed to the Fed's insistence on keeping interest rates low and buying trillions of dollars' worth of bonds even though the market is booming, saying it is a long-term risk.

"I can't find any period in history where monetary and fiscal policy were this out of step with the economic circumstances, not one," Druckenmiller said.

The guru noted that the Fed has prolonged its policies to help cover Congress' $5 trillion stimulus spending binge and the potential trillions more being considered for infrastructure-related projects.

According to Druckenmiller, these policies, along with the heavy debts and deficits they support, will threaten the dollar's standing as the world's reserve currency over the long term.

"If they want to do all this and risk our reserve currency status, risk an asset bubble blowing up, so be it. But I think we ought to at least have a conversation about it," he said. "If we're going to monetize our debt and we're going to enable more and more of this spending, that's why I'm worried now for the first time that within 15 years we lose reserve currency status and of course all the unbelievable benefits that have accrued with it."

Watch the full segment below.

