Meritage Homes Honored For Highest New Home Experience Ratings in the U.S. by Avid in 2020

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nine Divisions Recognized for High Customer Service Standards and the Homebuying Process

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that nine divisions have been honored in the 18th annual Avid Awards. In addition, the Southern California division took home the highest honors awarded with the coveted Avid Diamond Award for the second consecutive year. Meritage was the only public homebuilder to receive this recognition in 2020.

The Avid Awards have been at the forefront of bringing transparency of builder performance to consumers since 1992 and have long been regarded as the benchmark in tracking customer service. Homebuilders are evaluated using Avids platform coupled with an analysis from Avids New Home Experience survey which scores satisfaction, willingness to refer, actual number of recommendations, and the overall homebuying experience. Meritage Homes divisions were honored with:

  • Avid Gold Awardrecognizes builders with the highest scores in their region on the New Home Move-In Experience Survey in the first 90 days of ownership
    • Houston
  • Avid Benchmark Awardbuilders scored among the top 25% of homebuilders in the U.S. for customer satisfaction and new homeowner experience
    • Austin
    • Charlotte
    • Denver
    • Northern California (Bay Area & Sacramento)
    • San Antonio
    • Tampa
    • Tucson

At Meritage, we work tirelessly coast-to-coast to ensure the highest level of customer service and to create a homeownership journey that is simple and accessible for all, said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. We are honored to be recognized by Avid for the ninth consecutive year. This further validates our continued commitment to our customers.

About Meritage Homes Corporation
Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 140,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agencys ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

About Avid Ratings

Avid Ratings is the leading resource for building quality in the world. Dedicated to the homebuilding industry, Avid helps companies build better customer experiences by gaining powerful consumer insights and deep customer feedback through a proprietary customer experience platform. Avid Ratings was named a Top 5 Sales Tool by BUILDER magazine, a Brilliance Award recipient by TecHome Builder, and also featured as a Top Product by Constructech Magazine. For more information, please visit www.avidratings.com.

Contact
Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
(480) 515-8979
[email protected]

