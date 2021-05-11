Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Wins Five IBM Awards Including Top North America National Sell Business Partner of the Year

Converge also takes home the Top North America IBM & Red Hat Synergy Partner of the Year, the Data and AI Excellence Award for Cloud Pak for Data, the Protect: Digital Trust Excellence Award, and the previously announced IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Technology Support Services Solution.

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is honored to be the recipient of five IBM Awards. In addition to winning a 2021 IBM Beacon Award, Converge has been named the Top North America Sell Business Partner of the Year (Geography Excellence), the Top North America IBM and Red Hat Synergy Partner of the Year (Geography Excellence), the winner of the IBM Data and AI Business Unit Excellence Award for Cloud Pak for Data, and the winner of the IBM Business Unit Excellence Award for Protect: Digital Trust.

The IBM Excellence Awards recognize the stellar performance of IBM Business Partners who have demonstrated excellence and driven exceptional client experiences and business growth. Converge is the only North American partner to receive two Geography Excellence Awards.

Converge has built four key practice areas that align to IBM and Red Hat solutions: Advanced Analytics, Cybersecurity, Hybrid & Public Cloud, and Digital Infrastructure. The synergy and continued partnership between IBM, Red Hat, and Converge has strengthened these key offerings, with IBM being one of Converge's largest partners today. Additionally, Converge deeply understands the IBM portfolio and places an emphasis on IBM skills and capabilities being built into an organization's DNA when adding to the Company's portfolio of companies.

Converge remains committed to expanding our reach and driving growth & value with our business and clients. The IBM Awards demonstrate our ongoing commitment to solving our clients' unique business challenges through successful implementations focused on IBM's portfolio of solutions.

"The past few years have been ones of great transformation, both in technology and the world we live in," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Coming off years of such change, especially this past one, winning five key IBM Awards, including the Top North America Sell Partner Award, validates our performance and commitment to the IBM & Red Hat partnership and are significant honors & achievements for Converge."

For more information on the 2021 IBM Geography Excellence Awards and 2021 IBM Business Unit Excellence Awards, including a detailed list of winners, please visit here.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

