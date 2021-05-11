EPAM Acquires Just-BI to Reinforce Leading Position as a Global Business Intelligence Services Provider

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the News? EPAM acquires a Netherlands -based consultancy specializing in SAP/S4HANA and enterprise data and analytics program management.

EPAM acquires a -based consultancy specializing in SAP/S4HANA and enterprise data and analytics program management. Why it's Important? Data-driven businesses adapt faster than their competition to take advantage of new opportunities. Advanced and scalable methods for utilizing leading data platforms and analyzing data make it possible to gain actionable insights that drive better, faster decisions for businesses.

Data-driven businesses adapt faster than their competition to take advantage of new opportunities. Advanced and scalable methods for utilizing leading data platforms and analyzing data make it possible to gain actionable insights that drive better, faster decisions for businesses. Who is it for? Global Enterprises

With data being the foundation of most digital transformation initiatives, it's important to have a partner that brings both the vision of how to transform your business as well as the technology know-how to maximize results. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services, today announced its acquisition of Just-BI to further expand their comprehensive portfolio of data and analytics services. Based in the Netherlands, the acquisition brings expanded, EU, APAC and global advisory capabilities around the full SAP ecosystem as well as extending EPAM's already rich Data, BI and Advanced Analytics capabilities.

"We're thrilled to welcome Just-BI to the EPAM family," said Valentin Tsitlik, VP, Technology Solutions, EPAM Systems. "This acquisition will extend our ability to consult with our EU and APAC customersproviding industry expertise in Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG), Retail and Energy. It also will create significant depth for our in-market SAP/S4HANA expertise, enabling us to take on more complex and global programs. Together, we'll create new opportunities to drive digitization and help our clients become more product and data-driven organizations."

Just-BI is a niche consultancy firm specializing in Data and Analytics. With over 18 years' experience, offices in Europe and Asia, and a customer base of major brands cross various industries, the Just-BI team of trusted advisors and experts provide the full spectrum of Data and Analytics services. This includes strategy, advisory, data management, market leading accelerators (incl. SAP/S4 specific), custom apps and end-to-end delivery across multi-vendor platforms and solutions.

"We are excited to join EPAM," says Rad Parvin, Just-BI CEO. "Together with EPAM (engineering DNA), we have just been empowered to serve our customers even better and elevate our collective games in multiple regions."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About Just-BI

Just-BI is involved in end-to-end BI design and implementation projects in a range of major national and international companies. Just-BI offers a core of senior consultants who support your business on every step of the way. They create the optimal design to ensure that you get great results and stay ahead of any backlog. Implementation and delivery of your project is handled by a pool of experts in, SAP and data & analytics major tools. Just-BI follows a proven and efficient methodology for projects, Just-WoW. For more information, www.just-bi.nl and follow us on Twitter @fairfocusfun and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

