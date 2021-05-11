Revolutionary MiteXstream Creates Massive Benefits For Farmers & The Environment

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. currently DBA Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM) recently announced that it has gained sale approval in Colorado and Nevada, with approval in Washington, Oregon and Montana expected soon, for MiteXstreamTM, the Company's disruptive first-to-market, EPA-certified biopesticide. DGDM is now working on the pesticide approval application process for the remaining 45 states.

As a technology that is designed to defeat pests' resistance capabilities and that delivers high effectiveness at low cost, MiteXstreamTM will have global appeal to farmers and others engaged in the agricultural industry, including the exploding cannabis industry. Some of the major problems associated with the current commonly used pesticides on the market, in addition to pests' developing resistance, include that these pesticides can reduce populations of important insects, cause groundwater pollution, adversely affect genetics of plants, cause adverse health effects on farmers, and contaminate the crops themselves.

Black Bird Biotech is poised to explore global joint ventures and potential licensing agreements with the right strategic partners. This breakthrough technology will not only have a huge impact on crops and farmers, but it will also have a transformative impact on local environments where it is used.

About (DGDM):

In Q2 2021, DGDM will change its name to Black Bird Biotech, Inc., to better represent their business operations and opportunities. The company is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Their EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of our company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Jon Olson, CEO

702-217-9518

Milestone Management Services, LLC

[email protected]

https://www.digitaldevelopmentpartners.com

SOURCE: Digital Development Partners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: