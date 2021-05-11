Logo
Aurcrest Gold Commences Drilling at Ranger Lake Property

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / AurCrest Gold Inc. ("AurCrest" or the "Company") (

TSXV:AGO, Financial) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on the Company's 100%-owned Ranger Lake Gold Property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District.

Mr. Christopher Angeconeb, President & CEO, states, "The Company would like to thank all the small towns, First Nations, and cities of Northern Ontario for their support for the mineral exploration and mining industry, and in particular the communities of the Red Lake Mining District, as we begin drilling on the Ranger Lake gold property."

AurCrest utilized two separate technologies to identify drill targets on the Property, including the CARDS artificial intelligence system developed by Windfall Geotek Inc. and subsequently, Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") analysis by Activation Laboratories Inc. ("ActLabs"). The initial three-hole 600 m drill program has been designed to test three significant targets identified by the Company's field program.

AurCrest is a leader in the First Nations advancement into shared participation and inclusion in the regional mining opportunities and counts as its board of directors and management, past and present, many indigenous business and cultural leaders. AurCrest is proud to play a leading role in the gold exploration of Northwestern Ontario, especially in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt and the Red Lake mining district, as it forges new business relationships between Canada's founding cultures.

About AurCrest Gold Inc.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake, Ranger Lake, and Bridget Lake gold properties.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

AurCrest Gold Inc.
Christopher Angeconeb
President and C.E.O
(807) 737-5353
[email protected]

Ian Brodie-Brown
Director of Business Development
(416) 844-9969
[email protected]

Forward Looking Statement:

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. AurCrest undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AurCrest Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646349/Aurcrest-Gold-Commences-Drilling-at-Ranger-Lake-Property

