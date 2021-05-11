Aurcrest Gold Commences Drilling at Ranger Lake Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / AurCrest Gold Inc. ("AurCrest" or the "Company") ( TSXV:AGO, Financial) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on the Company's 100%-owned Ranger Lake Gold Property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District.

Mr. Christopher Angeconeb, President & CEO, states, "The Company would like to thank all the small towns, First Nations, and cities of Northern Ontario for their support for the mineral exploration and mining industry, and in particular the communities of the Red Lake Mining District, as we begin drilling on the Ranger Lake gold property."

AurCrest utilized two separate technologies to identify drill targets on the Property, including the CARDS artificial intelligence system developed by Windfall Geotek Inc. and subsequently, Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") analysis by Activation Laboratories Inc. ("ActLabs"). The initial three-hole 600 m drill program has been designed to test three significant targets identified by the Company's field program.

AurCrest is a leader in the First Nations advancement into shared participation and inclusion in the regional mining opportunities and counts as its board of directors and management, past and present, many indigenous business and cultural leaders. AurCrest is proud to play a leading role in the gold exploration of Northwestern Ontario, especially in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt and the Red Lake mining district, as it forges new business relationships between Canada's founding cultures.

About AurCrest Gold Inc.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake, Ranger Lake, and Bridget Lake gold properties.

