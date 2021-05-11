ComEd Offers Options to Help Customers Manage Electric Bills





As many northern Illinois residents experience mounting expenses as a result of the pandemic, ComEd offers payment assistance programs that may help with past-due balances now and energy-saving tools that can lower bills in the future.









To support our customers and communities working to rebuild from Covid-19, ComEd is offering more options for customers to help them maintain their service and save money on their electric bills, said Jane+S.+Park, ComEds chief customer officer and senior vice president of customer operations. We are offering hardship grants to eligible customers through our CARE program, assistance grants to small businesses that need support, $0-dollar down extended payment plans, and easy-to-use online tools and award-winning energy efficiency programs designed to help customers manage their energy and save money.









Through June 30, 2021, ComEd offers %3Cb%3Eextended+payment+arrangements%3C%2Fb%3E to eligible residential customers facing financial hardship. These extended payment arrangements allow eligible customers to spread outstanding balances over 18 monthly installments with no money down through June 30, 2021. All other eligible residential customers with outstanding balances can enroll in an 18-month payment plan with a 10-percent down payment through June 30, 2021.









These payment plans expand ComEds existing payment-assistance options, such as the %3Cb%3EComEd+CARE+programs%3C%2Fb%3E available for residential customers, small-business customers, nonprofit organizations, as well as activated and deployed members of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard, Reserves and honorably discharged veterans. These programs offer one-time grants, while funding is available, to help eligible customers pay their electric bills.









In addition to the expanded package of financial assistance, customers can tap into a variety of energy-saving tools through our Energy Efficiency Program, said Erica Borggren, vice president of customer solutions, ComEd. These tools are designed to help customers take control of their energy use and save money year-round.









ComEd provides energy-saving offerings for all customers, including those who may be experiencing difficulty paying their electric bills. With options specially designed to help manage energy use, customers can save money on their electric bills. These options include:















%3Cb%3EFood+Bank+LED+bulb+distribution%3C%2Fb%3E . ComEd provides ENERGY STAR certified LED bulbs to more than 900 local food pantries through Feeding+America+food+banks and its extended network of food banks, pantries and community-based organizations. Customers shopping at these food pantries can ask for the free LEDs.









%3Cb%3EFood+Bank+LED+bulb+distribution%3C%2Fb%3E ComEd provides ENERGY STAR certified LED bulbs to more than 900 local food pantries through Feeding+America+food+banks and its extended network of food banks, pantries and community-based organizations. Customers shopping at these food pantries can ask for the free LEDs.



%3Cb%3EEnergy+Savings+Kits%3C%2Fb%3E . Customers can contact their local community agency and may receive a free Energy Savings Kit that includes energy-efficient LED bulbs, water-saving faucet aerators, an advanced power strip and more.









%3Cb%3EEnergy+Savings+Kits%3C%2Fb%3E Customers can contact their local community agency and may receive a free Energy Savings Kit that includes energy-efficient LED bulbs, water-saving faucet aerators, an advanced power strip and more.



%3Cb%3EInstant+Discounts%3C%2Fb%3E . Customers can visit a participating neighborhood retailer and look for the ComEd Lower Price sticker to get instant in-store discounts on:











ENERGY STAR certified LED bulbs and fixtures











Advanced power strips, ENERGY STAR room air conditioners, air purifiers and dehumidifiers

















%3Cb%3EInstant+Discounts%3C%2Fb%3E Customers can visit a participating neighborhood retailer and look for the ComEd Lower Price sticker to get instant in-store discounts on:



%3Cb%3EHome+Energy+Upgrades%3C%2Fb%3E . Homeowners can sign up to receive free weatherization and energy-saving products, including: ENERGY STAR certified LED lighting, a programmable or smart thermostat, advanced power strip, WaterSense certified showerheads and faucet aerators, pipe insulation and more.









%3Cb%3EHome+Energy+Upgrades%3C%2Fb%3E Homeowners can sign up to receive free weatherization and energy-saving products, including: ENERGY STAR certified LED lighting, a programmable or smart thermostat, advanced power strip, WaterSense certified showerheads and faucet aerators, pipe insulation and more.



%3Cb%3EHome+Energy+Assessment.%3C%2Fb%3ECustomers can sign up to schedule a free in-home or virtual home energy assessment where an energy advisor will conduct a visual inspection of their home, offer free and discounted products and provide a personalized assessment report identifying additional ways to save money and energy.













Any customer experiencing a hardship or difficulty with their electric bill should call ComEd immediately at 800-334-7661 (800-EDISON1), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to learn how to apply. Information on ComEds payment-assistance options, along with eligibility requirements, can be found at ComEd.com%2FPaymentAssistance.









To learn more about the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program, customers can call 855-433-2700 or visit ComEd.com%2FIncomeEligible. For energy-saving tips, visit ComEd.com%2FWaysToSave.









ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the states population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005940/en/