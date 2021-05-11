Logo
Blue Moon Upgrades to OTCQB

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (

TSXV:MOON, Financial)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's common shares will be upgraded and quoted on the OTCQB Market exchange in the United States effective today, May 11, 2021. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol TSXV:MOON.

Moving to the OTCQB in the United States will provide existing shareholders with an additional trading platform to the TSX Venture Exchange and introduce the Company to a broader range of retail and institutional investors that a U.S. listing provides. The Company's flagship 100% owned Blue Moon zinc-silver-copper-gold deposit is located in the United States.

Patrick McGrath, Blue Moon CEO, commented, "Being quoted on the OTCQB will enhance our visibility and make the Company accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors. The quotation on the OTCQB is expected to increase liquidity by providing current and potential investors with a transparent and easily accessible trading platform where they can find Real-Time quotes and market information."

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a Company to be current on disclosure obligations, to pass a minimum bid price test, and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals (

TSXV:MOON, Financial)(OTCQB:BMOOF) is currently advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper. The property is well located with existing local infrastructures including paved highways three miles from site; a hydroelectric power generation facility a few miles from site, three hour drive to the Oakland port and a four hour drive to service centre of Reno. The deposit is open at depth and along strike. The Blue Moon 43-101 Mineral Resource includes 7.8 million inferred tons at 8.07% zinc equivalent (4.95% zinc, 0.04 oz/t gold, 0.46% copper, 1.33 oz/t silver), containing 771 million pounds of zinc, 300,000 ounces of gold, 71 million pounds of copper, and 10 million ounces of silver.The 43-101 Mineral Resource report dated November 14, 2018 was authored by Gary Giroux, P. Eng., and Lawrence O'Connor, a QP, and entitled "Resource Estimate for the Blue Moon Massive Sulphide Occurrence". The 43-101 and related press release with details on the resource are available on the company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com on November 20, 2018.The Company also holds 100% of the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit. More information is available on the company's web site (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Persons

John McClintock, P. Eng, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

For more information please contact:

Patrick McGrath, CEO
1-832-499-6009
[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
+1-647-725-3888 ext 702
[email protected]

Resource estimates included in this news release are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions set forth in the relevant technical report and otherwise, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices for commodities, the results of future exploration, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and titles, changes in government policies regarding mining, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The securities referenced in this news release have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

SOURCE: Blue Moon Metals Inc.



