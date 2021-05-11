CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Installation Sale of CO2 Delivery Solutions(TM) to Golden Peak Cannabis

Golden Peak has Conducted a Commercial Feasibility for the Past Nine Months and Has Decided to Expand the Technology to Additional Rooms

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") ( TSXV:GROW, Financial)(OTCQB:BLONF)( FRA:4021, Financial) is pleased to announce the commercial installation sale of a CO2 Delivery Solutions system to Golden Peak Cannabis ("Golden Peak"), a New Brunswick based licensed cultivator. On August 19, 2020, GROW announced a commercial feasibility with then unnamed Golden Peak to assess the impact of CO2 Delivery Solutions in a vegetative and flowering room (see news release dated August 19, 2020).

Tom Devost, President & CEO of Golden Peak commented, "We have been very impressed with the performance of CO2 Delivery Solutions. Our yields are as expected with additional CO 2 and our plants have been protected from powdery mildew. The operating costs of CO 2 and power are negligible which has helped us reduce our overall production cost per gram. We look forward to expanding to additional rooms as we grow over the coming months."

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances commented, "We are thrilled to announce another sale of a CO2 Delivery Solutions system, this time to Golden Peak. CO2 GRO would like to take this opportunity to thank Tom for his continued support of our technology as a reference to other prospective customers. Having our customers as advocates gives us great satisfaction and confidence that we are on the right path to success."

About Golden Peaks (Golden Peak Cannabis)

We are a family-owned craft cannabis farm focused on farming the highest quality craft cannabis flower on the market. The People at Golden Peak are all about farming cannabis using organic farming methods. We farm cannabis in organically certified Adonis Living Soil and work hard to create a healthy ecosystem for our plants. Our mission is to leverage the passion of our team to grow the highest quality cannabis in the marketplace using organic and socially responsible methods.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2018). We create a saturated CO 2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO 2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO 2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2018). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.

GROW's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into the EU, the UK, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America as well as in its North American base.

GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance (ES&G) policy and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions while accreting value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

